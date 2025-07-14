Thai hard: Pompey mad fan builds shrine to blues, from Thailand

A Portsmouth-mad football fan from deep in southern Thailand has built an astonishing collection of Pompey memorabilia, despite never having stepped foot in the UK.

Kai Sichomphu, a music video director from Yala province, has followed Pompey religiously since 2004. Over the past two decades, the 32 year old has amassed a jaw-dropping haul of 90 match shirts, 60 scarves and flags, and countless matchday programmes.

He’s spent thousands on his shrine to the south coast club, even though he’s never been to Fratton Park, never watched a match live, and doesn’t know when he’ll ever get the chance.

Kai’s love affair with Portsmouth FC began by chance. One evening in February 2004, while flicking through football highlights on Thai TV, he stumbled upon a game between Portsmouth and Liverpool. Pompey won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Richard Hughes. For Kai, it was a life-changing moment.

“I immediately fell in love with the passion from the players and the fans. The atmosphere at Fratton Park was amazing. I’ll never forget that night.

“I was just a kid, and I remember falling in love with the heart-shaped TY sponsor on the shirt. It’s a funny reason, but that image really stuck with me.”

Most Thai football fans support bigger Premier League clubs like Newcastle United, Manchester United, Liverpool or Arsenal, but Kai says he followed his instincts, The Portsmouth News reported.

“At the time, I didn’t know which teams were big or famous. I just chose what felt right. I didn’t care about league position or popularity, Pompey was my team.”

Back in 2004, following a mid-table Premier League side from Thailand wasn’t easy. Games weren’t always televised, and coverage of smaller clubs was limited. But that didn’t deter young Kai. He stayed up until the early hours to watch matches, even if it meant turning up at school half-asleep.

“I watched nearly every home game I could, even though kick-offs were usually just after midnight here. I didn’t care, it was worth it.”

Despite his long-standing devotion, Kai didn’t start collecting memorabilia until 2008, when Portsmouth reached the FA Cup Final and beat Cardiff City at Wembley.

“After we won the FA Cup, I bought the 2007/08 home shirt and started hunting down older shirts online. It wasn’t until after Covid-19 that I really got serious. I found a few old Pompey shirts in my closet and it inspired me to rebuild the collection.”

Since then, Kai’s Pompey hoard has grown into one of the most impressive outside of England. His favourites include the 1991–93 Goodmans shirts, the 1993–95 Asics kits, and the classic OKI and TY-sponsored designs. But one shirt stands out above the rest.

“My favourite is the 1997–99 KJC home and away shirts by Admiral, especially the yellow away kit. It looks so classic and beautiful. The pattern is amazing, you can see crescent moons and stars all over it. The detail is just stunning.”

Kai reckons he’s spent between £2,500 (110,000 baht) and £3,000 (131,000 baht) on his Pompey collection so far. He has no intention of selling any of it but admits not everyone in his life was on board at first.

“My family didn’t really approve at the beginning. They were worried about how much I was spending and the time I spent researching and tracking down shirts. But once they saw how passionate I was, they accepted it. It’s never hurt anyone, except my wallet!”

He’s now part of a growing community of Thai Pompey fans online. They have a Facebook group called Portsmouth FC Thailand Supporters where they share news, watch games together and celebrate their love for the club.

“I’ve made many friends through supporting Pompey. We chat online and sometimes meet up to watch matches together. It helps me feel closer to the club even though I’m so far away.”

Over the years, Kai has watched his beloved club go from Premier League glory to financial ruin and back again. But he’s never wavered in his support.

“Following Pompey is an emotional rollercoaster, from winning the FA Cup to dropping down the leagues. But that’s what makes the club so special.”

As for favourite players, Kai reels off a list of heroes from the mid-2000s golden era: Yakubu, Benjani, Pedro Mendes, Kranjčar, Diop, Muntari, Defoe, Glen Johnson, Kaboul, Distin and Peter Crouch. But one man stands above the rest.

“David James is my all-time favourite. I’ve always loved the goalkeeper position. He had such presence on the pitch, always pulling off miracle saves. He was a leader too.”

Kai dreams of one day seeing a game at Fratton Park, ideally during a promotion push or another cup run. Until then, he’ll keep collecting shirts, watching from afar and cheering on his team with the same devotion he’s had since he was 11.

“I work hard every day to make that dream come true. I know that when I finally visit Fratton Park, it’ll be one of the best days of my life. I’ll have so many stories to tell my children and grandchildren. I just hope it happens soon.”

From a grainy TV broadcast in 2004 to a full-blown Pompey shrine in his Thai home, Kai’s story proves that football fandom knows no borders and true loyalty comes from the heart.