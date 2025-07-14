Thai hard: Pompey mad fan builds shrine to blues, from Thailand

Kai from Yala has never Portsmouth live but owns 90 shirts, 60 scarves and dreams of Fratton Park

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott37 seconds agoLast Updated: Monday, July 14, 2025
52 4 minutes read
Thai hard: Pompey mad fan builds shrine to blues, from Thailand
Picture courtesy of Kai Sichomphu

A Portsmouth-mad football fan from deep in southern Thailand has built an astonishing collection of Pompey memorabilia, despite never having stepped foot in the UK.

Kai Sichomphu, a music video director from Yala province, has followed Pompey religiously since 2004. Over the past two decades, the 32 year old has amassed a jaw-dropping haul of 90 match shirts, 60 scarves and flags, and countless matchday programmes.

He’s spent thousands on his shrine to the south coast club, even though he’s never been to Fratton Park, never watched a match live, and doesn’t know when he’ll ever get the chance.

Kai’s love affair with Portsmouth FC began by chance. One evening in February 2004, while flicking through football highlights on Thai TV, he stumbled upon a game between Portsmouth and Liverpool. Pompey won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Richard Hughes. For Kai, it was a life-changing moment.

“I immediately fell in love with the passion from the players and the fans. The atmosphere at Fratton Park was amazing. I’ll never forget that night.

“I was just a kid, and I remember falling in love with the heart-shaped TY sponsor on the shirt. It’s a funny reason, but that image really stuck with me.”

Thai hard: Pompey mad fan builds shrine to blues, from Thailand | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Kai Sichomphu

Most Thai football fans support bigger Premier League clubs like Newcastle United, Manchester United, Liverpool or Arsenal, but Kai says he followed his instincts, The Portsmouth News reported.

Related Articles

“At the time, I didn’t know which teams were big or famous. I just chose what felt right. I didn’t care about league position or popularity, Pompey was my team.”

Back in 2004, following a mid-table Premier League side from Thailand wasn’t easy. Games weren’t always televised, and coverage of smaller clubs was limited. But that didn’t deter young Kai. He stayed up until the early hours to watch matches, even if it meant turning up at school half-asleep.

“I watched nearly every home game I could, even though kick-offs were usually just after midnight here. I didn’t care, it was worth it.”

Despite his long-standing devotion, Kai didn’t start collecting memorabilia until 2008, when Portsmouth reached the FA Cup Final and beat Cardiff City at Wembley.

“After we won the FA Cup, I bought the 2007/08 home shirt and started hunting down older shirts online. It wasn’t until after Covid-19 that I really got serious. I found a few old Pompey shirts in my closet and it inspired me to rebuild the collection.”

Thai hard: Pompey mad fan builds shrine to blues, from Thailand | News by Thaiger

Since then, Kai’s Pompey hoard has grown into one of the most impressive outside of England. His favourites include the 1991–93 Goodmans shirts, the 1993–95 Asics kits, and the classic OKI and TY-sponsored designs. But one shirt stands out above the rest.

“My favourite is the 1997–99 KJC home and away shirts by Admiral, especially the yellow away kit. It looks so classic and beautiful. The pattern is amazing, you can see crescent moons and stars all over it. The detail is just stunning.”

Kai reckons he’s spent between £2,500 (110,000 baht) and £3,000 (131,000 baht) on his Pompey collection so far. He has no intention of selling any of it but admits not everyone in his life was on board at first.

“My family didn’t really approve at the beginning. They were worried about how much I was spending and the time I spent researching and tracking down shirts. But once they saw how passionate I was, they accepted it. It’s never hurt anyone, except my wallet!”

He’s now part of a growing community of Thai Pompey fans online. They have a Facebook group called Portsmouth FC Thailand Supporters where they share news, watch games together and celebrate their love for the club.

“I’ve made many friends through supporting Pompey. We chat online and sometimes meet up to watch matches together. It helps me feel closer to the club even though I’m so far away.”

Thai hard: Pompey mad fan builds shrine to blues, from Thailand | News by Thaiger

Over the years, Kai has watched his beloved club go from Premier League glory to financial ruin and back again. But he’s never wavered in his support.

“Following Pompey is an emotional rollercoaster, from winning the FA Cup to dropping down the leagues. But that’s what makes the club so special.”

As for favourite players, Kai reels off a list of heroes from the mid-2000s golden era: Yakubu, Benjani, Pedro Mendes, Kranjčar, Diop, Muntari, Defoe, Glen Johnson, Kaboul, Distin and Peter Crouch. But one man stands above the rest.

“David James is my all-time favourite. I’ve always loved the goalkeeper position. He had such presence on the pitch, always pulling off miracle saves. He was a leader too.”

Kai dreams of one day seeing a game at Fratton Park, ideally during a promotion push or another cup run. Until then, he’ll keep collecting shirts, watching from afar and cheering on his team with the same devotion he’s had since he was 11.

“I work hard every day to make that dream come true. I know that when I finally visit Fratton Park, it’ll be one of the best days of my life. I’ll have so many stories to tell my children and grandchildren. I just hope it happens soon.”

From a grainy TV broadcast in 2004 to a full-blown Pompey shrine in his Thai home, Kai’s story proves that football fandom knows no borders and true loyalty comes from the heart.

Latest Thailand News
Thai hard: Pompey mad fan builds shrine to blues, from Thailand Thailand News

Thai hard: Pompey mad fan builds shrine to blues, from Thailand

38 seconds ago
CCTV captures foreign men taking Thai man’s cat in Phuket Phuket News

CCTV captures foreign men taking Thai man’s cat in Phuket

15 minutes ago
Youth clashes in Buriram spark fear with explosive disturbances Crime News

Youth clashes in Buriram spark fear with explosive disturbances

27 minutes ago
Thief caught sleeping in Udon Thani home but escapes before arrest Thailand News

Thief caught sleeping in Udon Thani home but escapes before arrest

47 minutes ago
Boot and run: Thug kicks young Thai woman in Pattaya bar assault Pattaya News

Boot and run: Thug kicks young Thai woman in Pattaya bar assault

58 minutes ago
Wat Arun added to UNESCO&#8217;s tentative World Heritage list Bangkok News

Wat Arun added to UNESCO’s tentative World Heritage list

1 hour ago
Baht’s life: Monsoon gloom rains on Phuket’s holiday parade Phuket News

Baht’s life: Monsoon gloom rains on Phuket’s holiday parade

1 hour ago
Naked American man in Bangkok sewer refuses help and bites rescuers Bangkok News

Naked American man in Bangkok sewer refuses help and bites rescuers

2 hours ago
Ruff justice: Phuket MP bites back over ‘mafia dog’ slur Phuket News

Ruff justice: Phuket MP bites back over ‘mafia dog’ slur

2 hours ago
Two women arrested for stealing phone from elderly monk Bangkok News

Two women arrested for stealing phone from elderly monk

2 hours ago
Pier pressure: Man found hanged in Phuket mangroves Phuket News

Pier pressure: Man found hanged in Phuket mangroves

2 hours ago
Truck crash in Lop Buri kills woman at fruit stall Road deaths

Truck crash in Lop Buri kills woman at fruit stall

3 hours ago
Eight year old in Pattani diagnosed with tetanus after incomplete vaccinations Thailand News

Eight year old in Pattani diagnosed with tetanus after incomplete vaccinations

3 hours ago
Phuket up! Aussie teen&#8217;s Thai trip nearly ends in coke bust horror Phuket News

Phuket up! Aussie teen’s Thai trip nearly ends in coke bust horror

3 hours ago
Bangkok shop raid uncovers kratom juice and dangerous drugs Bangkok News

Bangkok shop raid uncovers kratom juice and dangerous drugs

3 hours ago
3 Thai boys hailed heroes for rescuing woman from drowning Thailand News

3 Thai boys hailed heroes for rescuing woman from drowning

3 hours ago
GI dough! Retired American blows a fuse in Pattaya bar brawl Pattaya News

GI dough! Retired American blows a fuse in Pattaya bar brawl

4 hours ago
Woman admits false motorcycle theft claim in Bangkok after dispute Bangkok News

Woman admits false motorcycle theft claim in Bangkok after dispute

4 hours ago
Ladies&#8217; night bust-up in Pattaya leaves serial sleaze in cuffs Pattaya News

Ladies’ night bust-up in Pattaya leaves serial sleaze in cuffs

4 hours ago
Thai monk denies affair with foreign man’s wife in Phuket Phuket News

Thai monk denies affair with foreign man’s wife in Phuket

4 hours ago
US author issues grim warning for dream-chasers in Thailand Thailand News

US author issues grim warning for dream-chasers in Thailand

5 hours ago
Worker dies after machinery accident in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Worker dies after machinery accident in Samut Prakan

5 hours ago
Pae’s the limit: New poll reveals most Thais want PM to quit Bangkok News

Pae’s the limit: New poll reveals most Thais want PM to quit

6 hours ago
Ex-monk arrested for stealing 18,000 baht from donation box Crime News

Ex-monk arrested for stealing 18,000 baht from donation box

6 hours ago
Snack thief armed with scissors caught after convenience store heist Thailand News

Snack thief armed with scissors caught after convenience store heist

6 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott38 seconds agoLast Updated: Monday, July 14, 2025
52 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x