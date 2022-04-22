Friday Covid Update: 21,808 new cases; provincial totals

128 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 27,520 with 5,822 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 21,808 new Covid-19 cases and 19,826 recoveries. There are now 190,780 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 45 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 4,128,038 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,904,603 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 132,098,525 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 22,292 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 50,892 received their second dose, and 74,583 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 3,562

Kamphaeng Phet – 263

Chai Nat – 32

Nakhon Nayok – 167

Nakhon Pathom – 504

Nakhon Sawan – 263

Nonthaburi – 504

Pathum Thani – 385

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 282

Pichit – 51

Pissanuloak – 241

Phetchbun – 128

Lob Buri – 193

Samut Prakarn – 718

Samut Songkram – 74

Samut Sakhon – 542

Saraburi – 127

Sing Buri – 110

Sukhothai – 238

Suphan Buri – 280

Ang Thong – 198

Uthai Thani – 156

Chantaburi – 169

Chachengsao – 442

Chon Buri – 882

Trat – 83

Prachin Buri – 264

Rayong – 271

Srakaew – 145

Chiang Rai – 30

Chiang Mai – 264

Nan – 206

Payao – 92

Prae – 101

Mae Hong Sorn – 20

Lampang – 60

Lamphun – None

Uttaradit – 58

Kalasin – 311

Khon Kaen – 923

Chaiyaphum – 237

Nakhon Panom – 208

Nakhon Ratchasima – 311

Bueng Karn – 102

Buriram – 495

Maha Sarakam – 531

Mukdaharn – 81

Yasothon – 162

Roi Et – 527

Loei – 232

Sisaket – 595

Sakon Nakhon – 420

Surin – 299

Nong Kai – 401

Nong Bua Lamphu – 62

Amnat Charoen – 104

Udon Thani – 351

Ubon Ratchathani – 444

Krabi – 57

Chumporn – 53

Trang – 45

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 517

Narathiwas – 28

Pattani – 23

Phangnga – 79

Pattalung – 222

Phuket – 180

Yala – 23

Kanchanaburi – 299

Tak – 137

Prachuab Khiri Khan – 133

Phetchaburi – 111

Ratchaburi – 330

Ranong – 63

Songkla – 332

Satun – 46

Surat Thani – 93