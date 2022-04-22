Thailand
Friday Covid Update: 21,808 new cases; provincial totals
128 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 27,520 with 5,822 of those fatalities since the start of this year.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 21,808 new Covid-19 cases and 19,826 recoveries. There are now 190,780 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 45 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 4,128,038 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,904,603 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 132,098,525 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 22,292 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 50,892 received their second dose, and 74,583 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Bangkok – 3,562
Kamphaeng Phet – 263
Chai Nat – 32
Nakhon Nayok – 167
Nakhon Pathom – 504
Nakhon Sawan – 263
Nonthaburi – 504
Pathum Thani – 385
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 282
Pichit – 51
Pissanuloak – 241
Phetchbun – 128
Lob Buri – 193
Samut Prakarn – 718
Samut Songkram – 74
Samut Sakhon – 542
Saraburi – 127
Sing Buri – 110
Sukhothai – 238
Suphan Buri – 280
Ang Thong – 198
Uthai Thani – 156
Chantaburi – 169
Chachengsao – 442
Chon Buri – 882
Trat – 83
Prachin Buri – 264
Rayong – 271
Srakaew – 145
Chiang Rai – 30
Chiang Mai – 264
Nan – 206
Payao – 92
Prae – 101
Mae Hong Sorn – 20
Lampang – 60
Lamphun – None
Uttaradit – 58
Kalasin – 311
Khon Kaen – 923
Chaiyaphum – 237
Nakhon Panom – 208
Nakhon Ratchasima – 311
Bueng Karn – 102
Buriram – 495
Maha Sarakam – 531
Mukdaharn – 81
Yasothon – 162
Roi Et – 527
Loei – 232
Sisaket – 595
Sakon Nakhon – 420
Surin – 299
Nong Kai – 401
Nong Bua Lamphu – 62
Amnat Charoen – 104
Udon Thani – 351
Ubon Ratchathani – 444
Krabi – 57
Chumporn – 53
Trang – 45
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 517
Narathiwas – 28
Pattani – 23
Phangnga – 79
Pattalung – 222
Phuket – 180
Yala – 23
Kanchanaburi – 299
Tak – 137
Prachuab Khiri Khan – 133
Phetchaburi – 111
Ratchaburi – 330
Ranong – 63
Songkla – 332
Satun – 46
Surat Thani – 93
