Frenchman found dead in luxury villa in Koh Samui, Thailand

The body of a Frenchman was discovered at a luxury pool villa in Koh Samui, off the coast of the southern province of Surat Thani, at 9:30am this morning.

Officers from Koh Samui Police Station were called to a detached house in Na Muang subdistrict after a cleaner discovered the body of 45 year old Christophe Cedric Moulinaires lying dead on his bed. Police expect he died around 5 – 6 days ago.

Christophe’s cleaner Chalida Laicharoen said she has known Christophe for 4 years and cleans his house around twice per month. Chalida said Christophe text her on June 14 asking her to clean on June 22. Chalida and 2 other cleaners arrived at the house early this morning, but Christophe didn’t answer the door.

Chalida opened the door and called Christophe’s name but did not get a response. She said she smelt a “rotten smell” so she went upstairs where she found Christophe, fully clothed and lying dead on his bed.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious because they found no signs of struggle and all of Christophe’s assets were still in the house.

Chalida said Christophe was obese and got tired very easily if he cut the grass. She believes he may have had underlying health conditions.

Christophe’s body was taken to Koh Samui hospital for an autopsy.

SOURCE: Thai Rath