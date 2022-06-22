Expect more wind and rain in most of Thailand

Don’t forget your umbrella when you leave the house, because Thailand’s wind and rain isn’t going away anytime soon. It is the wet season after all.

The country’s meteorological department announced that thundershowers are expected across the country today, with isolated rains and gusty winds too. In Northern Thailand, there will be scattered thundershowers in the Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun provinces.

In northeastern Thailand, there will likely be scattered thundershowers and isolated gusty winds in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Saket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

In central Thailand, expect scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains and gusty winds in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, and Ratchaburi provinces.

In eastern Thailand, the department predicts scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain and gusty winds in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. Waves are expected to be 1 metre high, and 1-2 metres high during thundershowers.

On the east coast of southern Thailand, expect scattered thundershowers in Phetchaburi, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces. Waves are expected to be 1 metre high, and above 1 metre high during thundershowers.

The west coast of southern Thailand thundershowers and isolated heavy rains are expected in Ranong, Phangnga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. Waves should be about 1 metre high, and 1-2 metres high during thundershowers.

In Bangkok and its surrounding area, scattered thundershowers and isolated gusty winds are forecast.

Thailand’s monsoon season has already wreaked havoc on parts of the country. Yesterday, areas of Pattaya had serious damage and flooding. Glass panels knocked out by fierce winds fell from buildings onto several cars in Central Pattaya.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News