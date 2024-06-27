Former deputy commerce minister faces death sentence for murder

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

The Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence for Banyin Tangpakorn, found guilty of murdering construction tycoon Chuwong Saetang. The ruling was read yesterday, June 26, at the Phra Khanong Criminal Court, confirming the previous judgments from lower courts.

Chuwong’s widow, Sirirat Saetang, alongside prosecutors, initially filed the case against Banyin, a former Deputy Commerce Minister and ex-MP for Nakhon Sawan, for premeditated murder and for concealing a crime, as stipulated under Section 289 of the Thai Criminal Code.

The former construction tycoon, 50 year old Chuwong died in a car crash on June 26, 2015. The incident involved a black Lexus driven by Banyin, while Chuwong was seated beside him. The car crashed into a tree along Chalerm Phrakiat Rama 9 Road in Bangkok’s Dokmai district, resulting in Chuwong’s death.

Although Banyin claimed it was an accident, the evidence presented by the prosecution suggested that Banyin and his accomplices had orchestrated the murder to disguise it as an accident.

The initial court ruling on January 20, 2021, concluded that Banyin had premeditated the murder. The court found that Banyin, along with his co-conspirators, planned and executed the killing, then attempted to cover it up by staging it as a car accident.

The court ruled Banyin guilty under Section 289 and Section 83 of the Criminal Code, sentencing him to death.

Banyin appealed the decision on August 25, 2022. However, the appellate court reviewed the case and agreed with the initial ruling, finding Banyin’s appeal unsubstantiated. The appellate court upheld the original death sentence.

The lawyer representing Chuwong’s family, Anek Kumchum stated that the Supreme Court’s decision yesterday morning reaffirmed Banyin’s death sentence. He noted that while the court’s detailed reasoning is pending, the decision underscores the severity of Banyin’s crimes, reported KhaoSod.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the involvement of high-profile figures and the brutal nature of the crime. Chuwong’s death initially appeared to be a tragic accident, but further investigation revealed a complex plot involving financial motives and deliberate planning.