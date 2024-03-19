Forest fires in northern Thailand increase dangerous PM2.5 levels

Forest fires in the northern provinces of Thailand have sparked an increase in atmospheric PM2.5 levels, leading to a stern warning from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. The department stated yesterday that severe legal consequences will be faced by those who illicitly ignite fires in forest lands.

Department chief Athapol Charoenshunsa unveiled that they have recently forbidden access to 11 conservation forest zones and 10 national reserved forest areas in the northern provinces. The move was prompted by the potential risk of forest fires and poaching activities by those entering these regions.

The Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Phatcharavat Wongsuwan, who is participating in a mobile cabinet assembly in Phayao today, has also ordered the department to intensify efforts to curb forest fires. These fires have culminated in dangerously high PM2.5 levels in the northern region.

Highlighting the department’s escalated plan to subdue forest fires and strictly impose the entry prohibition, Athapol stated that the villagers residing near each forest in the north would collaborate closely with the department staff. This cooperation aims to gather information on suspected trespassers in forest lands, enabling their capture and arrest.

The department plans to establish special watch regions to shield them from the potential devastation of artificial forest fires. This will involve dispatching additional patrols as a preventive measure. Firefighting teams will also be on standby to respond to any instances of forest burning, and the number of checkpoints will be increased to prevent unauthorised entry.

In the previous year, the department recorded 7,136 hotspots in Chiang Rai province, in contrast to the 1,294 hotspots identified from October last year to March 17. Despite the reduced number of hotspots in the province, the haze in the northern region remains a serious issue due to burning activities in neighbouring provinces and countries, reported Bangkok Post.