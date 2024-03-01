Raging forest fires force closure of Thai-Cambodian Border park

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Forest fires ablaze along the Thai-Cambodian border have ignited chaos, choking Khao Phra Wihan National Park in Sisaket province with clouds of thick smoke and dust particles, forcing a three-day shutdown.

The infernos, wreaking havoc on the region’s flora and fauna, including monkeys, bats, and birds, have sparked concerns for both tourism and wildlife preservation.

Sisaket Governor Anuphong Suksomnit, undertook a dusk visit to Pha Mo E-Daeng, a towering cliff within the national park, to assess the dire smoke situation.

With park officials, firefighters, soldiers, and border patrol police mobilised, armed with water trucks and essential equipment, a vigilant stance has been adopted to combat the relentless forest fires.

In a decisive move, authorities have mandated the temporary closure of Khao Phra Wihan National Park from today to Sunday, as communicated through the park’s official Facebook page. Camping sites and overnight accommodations at Pha Mo E-Daeng and Noen Nab Dao tourist areas are off-limits during this period, reported Bangkok Post.

Assessing the scenario, Anuphong affirmed that manpower and equipment from all concerned agencies stand poised for action.

In related news, sweeping fires engulfed an estimated 30,000 rai (approximately 4,800 hectares) of forest across three districts in the province of Chiang Mai, reported local authorities. The flames, which sparked roughly a week ago, primarily ravaged the Ob Luang National Park.

The districts of Hot, Chomg Thong, and Mae Cham are the most severely impacted, with the fires still ablaze and uncontained. The source of these devastating fires is thought to be residents’ practices of foraging for edible foods and burning leftover farm waste.

In other news, wildfires in the province of Tak have intensified, expanding across nine districts and prompting coordinated emergency responses to combat the flames and prevent hazardous smog, including the dangerous PM2.5 particles. The province’s governor Somchai Kitcharoenrungroj has mobilised all units for swift action to contain the wildfires within a limited area to minimize damage and reduce smoke haze.