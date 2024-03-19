Jungceylon’s Summer Breeze: roaming in cool savings and hot events!

Jungceylon launches the year’s greatest campaign “Summer Breeze” with the biggest sales of over 70% in collaboration with its partners. Fashionistas-Foodies, get ready to discover new outlets and the Summer Fashion Show collection.

Mr Prawit Janyasittikul, Chief Executive Officer, Phuket Square Co., Ltd., and the management executive of Jungceylon, Patong, Phuket stated, “Thailand has seen tremendous numbers of domestic and international tourists travelling to Phuket since the end of 2023. In February 2024, domestic and international inbound arrivals via Phuket airport were recorded at 802,788 travellers, equivalent to 92% of arrivals in 2019. The Top Five travellers are from Russia, China, France, India, and Kazakhstan. Such a phenomenon has vastly contributed positive trends for tourism entrepreneurs in Phuket, leading to the bustling and buzzing vibrancy attracting more traffic to the shopping centre.

This upcoming summer, the company has set a marketing budget of over 50 million baht to host sprees of events and sales promotions starting from the first quarter to boost awareness and attract tourists from around the world to enjoy shopping and indulge in services offered at the shopping centre. The big campaign for this summer, “Jungceylon Summer Breeze,” is expected to stimulate spending of both Thai and foreign tourists in collaboration with stores within the centre, by offering special 10 – 70% discounts and a free Summer Breeze Collection when you shop for every 2,000 and 5,000 baht from 21 – 31 March 2024.”

“Additionally, other exclusive all-year campaigns such as “We love boarding pass” are launched to give privileges to customers arriving in Phuket by simply presenting the boarding pass from any airways at the Tourist Privilege Booth to redeem the free gifts. The “Cruising & Shopping” campaign allows cruise travellers to participate. Present a Sea Pass Card to redeem benefits and enjoy “Enjoy your stay with Jungceylon”. Just present the key card from over 40 participating hotels in Phuket to redeem souvenirs from Jungceylon.

Prawit further stated, “This year ‘Jungceylon’ has allocated spaces for selective leading brands to support the continuously increasing tourists from Thailand and worldwide travelling in Phuket and Patong Beach. During March to April 2024, new outlets such as ‘UNIQLO’, Japan’s leading apparel brand, are open on the 1,500 sq.m. on G floor and 2nd floor on 5 April 2024; ‘Din Tai Fung’, the Michelin Stars Taiwanese’s remarkable cuisine and its world-acclaimed Xiaolongbao is debuting its first branch, outside Bangkok; New addition to the Boardriders family, ‘RVCA’, the American sportswear and streetwear; ‘Froggy’s E Go Karts’, the electric go-kart track spanning over 2,000 sq.m., is Phuket’s first air-conditioned indoor track; and ‘7-Eleven’, the second branch.

Besides, exhilarating local brand stores are gradually opening, such as Maeanncloset, Asian Emporium, Thai Silk, NT Toy, and Peungnoiz hype street, etc. The new restaurant zone ‘LOVE EAT’ is now completely open comprising ‘Okuna Sushi’, a Japanese restaurant serving delicious premium quality sushi; ‘Akimitsu Tendon’, the original Tendon, winner of the Tendon gold medals for 8 consecutive years; ‘Wa Japanese Yakiniku’, a beef yakiniku restaurant offering a premium authentic Japanese style Wagyu; ‘Sukishi Korean Charcoal Grill’, a popular Korean style grill restaurant in Thailand and ‘Pancake Corner’, a famous Phuket homemade style soft pancake dessert shop, and many more.

Throughout March, ‘Jungceylon’ is ready to launch events to the extreme level with entertainment and fun. Discover the excitement and challenge the heat throughout this summer.

Kick off with the first campaign lineup: “Summer Breeze Market”, an open space covering over 40 shops featuring fashionable clothing, swimsuits, souvenirs, and many more. NOW – 20 March 2024.

Cool off and chill out with the summer collection fashion show from “Boardriders,” the leading brand of action sports clothing, streetwear, and beach lifestyle clothing and the distributor of Quiksilver & Roxy, DC Shoes, and RVCA products under the “From Beach to Street” concept: “Because we are in it every day and in all your activities”. The collection features a combination of each brand’s identities, mix & match. Let this summer be filled with fun and colour on 23 March 2024 from 7:00 p.m. onwards.

Get the latest updates on swimsuit fashion trends with “Robinson Swimwear Fashion Show 2024,” a fashion show of the latest swimsuit collections from many leading brands such as JOG, BEWISH ANANA, SABINA, RELLECIGA, LA VIDAS, CURVO SWIMWEAR, PURLI, OCEANA, VAYA SPORTSWEAR, and many more on 24 March 2024 from 7:00 p.m. onwards.

End the month with “Jungceylon Easter Garden” on Easter Day. Hop into the joy of the festive vibes and snap photos with various breeds of rabbits on 30 – 31 March 2024 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

“This summer campaign and the upcoming Songkran festival are expected to boost customer purchases to 3,000 baht per person per bill, rising from the previous average of 2,000 baht per person per bill and anticipated to help each store within Jungceylon boosting sales by 15 – 20 percent during that period,” added Prawit.