Foreigners vaccinated in Thailand can apply for a digital vaccine passport for free until March 31

Digital vaccine passports through Thailand’s Public Health Ministry are being issued for free until March 31. Both Thai nationals and foreign residents who were inculcated in Thailand can register for the e-Vaccine Passport on the Mor Phrom application.

A 13-digit number is needed to register on Mor Phrom. For Thais, this is their Thai ID number. Foreigners who have been inoculated in Thailand receive this number after their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The Thai PR department says the number for expats will start with “60.”

Those who have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and are interested in an e-Vaccine Passport can download the Mor Prom application, which is available for both iOS and Android. Then, go to “International Certificate” and request an e-Vaccine certificate. A QR Code will be ready within three working days.