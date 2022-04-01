Thailand
Foreign investors sell 123 billion baht in bonds since Russia’s war in Ukraine
Foreign investors of Thai bonds are selling off their baht in favour of the dollar dollar. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Thai bond market has recorded net sales of some 123 billion baht in foreign capital.
That’s according to the Thai Bond Market Associate, which reported the data for February 4 to March 28. Last month, about 100 billion baht left the market after the US Federal Reserve increased its interest rate, the Bangkok Post reported.
The fallout from the war has resulted in higher fuel prices and production costs, causing an economic slowdown. As a result, investors predict international credit rating agencies will downgrade Thailand this year. The 10-year Thai government bond yield has already increased to 2.5.
In order, to revive the economy this year, the government will issue bonds and take loans worth approximately 1.5 trillion baht, according to Yuanta Securities Research analysts…
“Theoretically, when the bond yield goes up the stock market tends to be under pressure in the short term, but it is a sign of economic recovery.”
According to Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool, foreign investors will return to the Thai bond market in the second half of the year, under three key conditions: when the war in Ukraine ends, the economy gains to improve and the government’s monetary policies have a clearer trajectory.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Expected computer shortage in Thailand, world
Thailand doctors question ATK test accuracy, after alarming spike in positive cases
Thailand News Update | PCR tests upon entering Thailand scrapped, starting April 1
Get the most out of your family holiday in Phuket
Foreign investors sell 123 billion baht in bonds since Russia’s war in Ukraine
Thailand Pass Updates & Phuket Sandbox Success
No pre-travel PCR test for travellers entering Thailand starting today
Police catch Rayong homemade bomb maker, says he learned through YouTube
Candidates for Pattaya mayor draw election numbers
Thailand News Today | Be careful of the ladyboy gangsters in Thailand
Man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs
Surgeons find gauze inside woman’s body from breast augmentation 10 years ago
Date set for Liverpool vs. Manchester United pre-season friendly in Bangkok
Phuket to become world class medical tourism hub by 2028
Dog owner winning first ever lawsuit against a veterinary hospital in Thailand
Diesel no longer for sale across Sri Lanka, massive blackout
City Guide: How to open a bank account in Thailand 2022
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for PCR testing on arrival to be dropped asap
Top 5 hotels in Pattaya in 2022
Songkran 2022: Bangkok allows “traditional water sprinkling”
Hua Hin motorbike taxi driver shot to death after fight over foreign passenger
Getting a motorcycle taxi in Bangkok, or anywhere in Thailand
Is Vietnam opening its borders to international visitors?
Thailand News Today | Thailand’s Tourism sector demands full reopening
Two Thai women allegedly drug tourist at Bangkok hotel, steal US$4,000
To splash or not to splash? Bangkok mulls Songkran parties on Khao San Road, after tourism industry rebuke
Thai grandma praised as village’s top snake catcher, grabs pythons with her bare hands
Thai Airways finds new cash cow | GMT
Taxi leaves passenger at petrol station, drives off with luggage, tourist’s passport
Thai and Cambodian officers raid two offices of alleged call centre scams
BMA and CCSA will meet Monday, decide on Songkran water splashing in Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for PCR testing on arrival to be dropped asap
- Destinations2 days ago
Top 5 hotels in Pattaya in 2022
- Bangkok1 day ago
Songkran 2022: Bangkok allows “traditional water sprinkling”
- Crime3 days ago
Hua Hin motorbike taxi driver shot to death after fight over foreign passenger
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai grandma praised as village’s top snake catcher, grabs pythons with her bare hands
- Crime2 days ago
Taxi leaves passenger at petrol station, drives off with luggage, tourist’s passport
- Drugs3 days ago
Pattaya police raid karaoke bar, some partygoers also test positive for drugs
- 360 Reviews4 days ago
Top 5 Hotels to stay in Phuket in 2022