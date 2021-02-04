Foodpanda driver boats across river to deliver an order | The Thaiger

A Foodpanda driver went above and beyond to deliver a meal to a customer. After picking up the order and driving from the restaurant, the driver took a small motorboat out to a customer who was out fishing at Chachoengsao’s Bang Pakong River.

Still wearing his hot pink motorbike helmet, the driver boated across the river and then paddled to the customers who were fishing. One person posted photos on Facebook with the caption “Food Panda has launched a water delivery service.”

Apparently, the driver didn’t know he’d have to boat across a river when he accepted the delivery. The location was pinned along the river.

When arriving at the pinned location, the driver called the customer, who he ended up knowing personally. He then used a motorboat that was docked along the river to reach the customer. Thai media says the driver wasn’t paid extra for the special “water delivery service.”

Photos by Pradit Saengdee via Facebook

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Thairath

