Democracy Index 2020 ranks Thailand 4th in ASEAN, 73rd in the world | The Thaiger

Thailand
Democracy Index 2020 ranks Thailand 4th in ASEAN, 73rd in the world
The Democracy Index 2020 has placed Thailand 4th in ASEAN and 73rd in the world, categorising it as a, “Flawed Democracy.” The index, which is compiled by The Economist Intelligence Unit, part of the company which publishes The Economist newspaper, measures the state of democracy in 167 countries around the world. Norway has topped the global ranking, sitting firmly in the “Full Democracy” category, followed by Iceland, Sweden, New Zealand, and Canada.
Malaysia comes top of the ASEAN nations and ranked 39th in the world. Other ASEAN nations that followed in the global rankings are the Philippines at 55, Indonesia at 64, Thailand at 73 and Singapore at 74. Cambodia was classed as, “Authoritarian” and came in at 130, with Myanmar at 135, Vietnam at 137, and Laos at 161. The Asian country to rank the highest was Taiwan, coming in at 11 and upgraded from a “Flawed Democracy” to “Full Democracy” status.
Measurement criteria take several factors into consideration, including a country’s electoral process, pluralism, how government functions, civil liberties, and political culture. Thailand scored well on its electoral process and pluralism, but didn’t do so well on the functioning of government. After being upgraded from “Hybrid Regime” to “Flawed Democracy” status in 2019, the country’s overall score has fallen again as a result of political developments last year, including the dissolution of opposition party Future Forward, the treatment meted out to anti-government protesters, and restrictions on local and foreign media.
Most of this year’s downgrades were related to the functioning of government and civil liberty violations, with Covid-19 restrictions cited as a primary factor. Nearly every country has been penalised for curbing freedoms, some more harshly than others. The report says that even in functioning democracies, those opposed to lockdowns had their voices stifled to a certain extent, while more authoritarian governments are accused of using Covid-19 to quell criticism and come down hard on their opponents.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM approves new financial aid package for social security recipients
The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, has given the go-ahead to another stimulus measure, this time aimed at social security beneficiaries. The scheme, known as Rao Rak Kan (“We Love Each Other”) will provide recipients with a cash payment via the Pao Tang application. All social security beneficiaries are eligible, provided they are Thai nationals and do not have more than 500,000 baht in their bank accounts.
Nation Thailand reports that a person’s monthly wage does not form part of the eligibility criteria, as this could lead to problems in the workplace. Labour Minister Suchat Chomklin says recipients can expect to receive between 3,000 and 4,500 baht a month but did not confirm the duration of the scheme. He says the finer details of the scheme will be agreed by Friday, with the proposal going before Cabinet for final approval next week.
The scheme is expected to be up and running by March, with Suchat saying around 9 million of the 11 million social security scheme members will qualify for the handout.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Most Thai provinces have been Covid-free for 7 days – CCSA
The government’s Covid-19 task force says 46 Thai provinces have had no new case of Covid-19 for 7 days. Taweesilp Visanuyothin from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says another 14 provinces have not recorded any infections at all in the latest outbreak. However, both the central province of Maha Sarakham, and the northern province of Tak, have recorded a rise in cases, with Maha Sarakham reporting 21 new patients, 1 of whom is understood to be a doctor. The districts of Muang and Kantharawichai have been classed as “maximum control” areas, with strict restrictions in place.
Meanwhile, the central province of Samut Sakhon, where the latest outbreak began, has reported 777 new infections, of which 667 were in migrant workers. The province has now had nearly 13,000 cases to date. Taweesilp says the proactive tracing and testing currently being carried out by officials is proving costly and time-consuming, as it costs 2,000 baht to trace and test each at-risk individual. He adds that the CCSA would prefer to have people’s cooperation, instead of the government having to impose laws to stop the spread of the virus.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Foodpanda driver boats across river to deliver an order
A Foodpanda driver went above and beyond to deliver a meal to a customer. After picking up the order and driving from the restaurant, the driver took a small motorboat out to a customer who was out fishing at Chachoengsao’s Bang Pakong River.
Still wearing his hot pink motorbike helmet, the driver boated across the river and then paddled to the customers who were fishing. One person posted photos on Facebook with the caption “Food Panda has launched a water delivery service.”
Apparently, the driver didn’t know he’d have to boat across a river when he accepted the delivery. The location was pinned along the river.
When arriving at the pinned location, the driver called the customer, who he ended up knowing personally. He then used a motorboat that was docked along the river to reach the customer. Thai media says the driver wasn’t paid extra for the special “water delivery service.”
Photos by Pradit Saengdee via Facebook
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Thairath
