Airbus A380 lands at Thailand’s Don Mueang Airport for the first time ever

An Airbus A380 aircraft landed on the runway at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport for the first time ever yesterday. The Emirates flight was redirected to Bangkok’s smaller airport due to heavy rainfall disrupting the runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

At 9.40pm, flight EK363 from Guangzhou in China descended at Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) after the runway became impassible at Suvarnabhumi International Airport (BKK), Thailand’s biggest and busiest airport. It is the first time an Airbus A380 has ever landed at DMK.

The plane circled Bangkok’s skies for 50 minutes waiting for weather conditions to improve, but they didn’t. Several flights were unable to land or take off at Suvarnabhumi for several hours last night due to heavy and continuous rainfall.

The aircraft landed safely on Don Mueang’s west runway (21R) at 9.40pm before refuelling and flying over to Suvarnabhumi Airport at 1.08am, when the rain had subsided somewhat.

Heavy rainfall and flash flooding is expected to continue today and tomorrow all around Thailand, according to the Meteorological Department.

