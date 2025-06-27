Flash floods devastate Chiang Rai: Homes and farmland destroyed

Chiang Rai province is reeling from catastrophic flooding after continuous heavy rainfall last night and this morning. Flash floods and mountain runoff have wreaked havoc across several districts, with Phaya Mengrai and Wiang Chai hit the hardest.

The torrential downpours caused rivers of rainwater to cascade rapidly from the mountains, flooding low-lying areas and causing water levels to surge unexpectedly. As floodwaters reached waist height in many areas, residents had no choice but to urgently evacuate, moving their belongings to higher ground to escape the powerful currents.

In addition to the immediate threat to homes, the floods have severely damaged agricultural land, which is critical to the local economy. Orchards, farmland, and other crops that provide livelihoods for many in the region have been submerged, devastating the community’s resources. As floodwaters surged through villages, possessions were swept away, and properties were destroyed by the powerful current.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), working in coordination with AIS, True, and NT, issued emergency alerts via mobile networks, warning residents about the danger of flash floods and runoff in flood-prone areas such as Mae Pao and Tat Khwan subdistricts in Phaya Mengrai, reported The Nation.

Residents are advised to move valuables to higher ground, assist vulnerable groups like the elderly and bedridden patients, and stay updated with official reports from local authorities.

Local officials have been working around the clock to provide emergency assistance. The DDPM has set up a dedicated disaster hotline at 1784 and also offers support via the Line app using the ID @1784DDPM. The government is urging all affected residents to remain vigilant and follow safety instructions to protect themselves and their families.

The situation in Chiang Rai remains critical, with floodwaters continuing to threaten homes and communities. The devastating effects of this natural disaster highlight the urgent need for preparedness in flood-prone areas, as the region faces one of its worst flood events in years.