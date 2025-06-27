Dive a little deeper into Thai life with ThaigerLife

Friday, June 27, 2025
The Thaiger has launched ThaigerLife, a lifestyle platform developed from its well-read and frankly beloved Thaiger Guides section, which has built a strong following in recent months, consisting of readers interested in travel, food, and local culture.

ThaigerLife remains focused on the contrasts that define Thailand, from street eats to fine dining, tuk-tuks to high-speed trains, and sacred temples to rooftop parties. The platform aims to capture the real, layered experience of living in or visiting Thailand.

Michelle Lim, Head of Content at ThaigerLife, shares what truly makes ThaigerLife so special.

“We realised that people love Thailand for what it is, the food, the culture, the travel,

“Thailand is full of contradictions, and that’s what makes it special. ThaigerLife is here to highlight that.”

Strategically, ThaigerLife will target mass audiences on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, with its mobile-first content aiming to resonate with both casual visitors and long-term residents, from guides and recommendations to lifestyle features.


ThaigerLife builds on the credibility of The Thaiger, one of Thailand’s most trusted English-language news platforms. Known for its straightforward reporting, wide coverage, and digital-first approach, The Thaiger has earned a loyal following among both locals and expats.

This foundation of trust gives ThaigerLife a unique edge, allowing the sub-brand to offer lifestyle content with the same honesty, clarity, and relevance that readers have come to expect.

In addition to travel and dining, the platform will include a satirical cultural commentary column to offer light, humorous reflections on Thai life, keeping the tone fun and relatable.

“Our readers constantly ask us for tips and ideas. ThaigerLife is our way of turning that into a dedicated space, a lifestyle brand that connects through relevance, tone, and trust,” Michelle shares.

ThaigerLife will continue to evolve alongside its readers, aiming to be the go-to voice for everything lifestyle in Thailand.

Press release

