Flash flood hits Ban Rai, Uthai Thani, stranding tourists and campers

Picture courtesy of Uthai Thani office of Public Relations Department

A night of heavy rain led to a flash flood that caught tourists and campers off guard in Ban Rai district, Uthai Thani, yesterday, October 19. The central plain province was one of five affected by the flooding yesterday.

The flash flood struck the mountainous region of Ban Rai around 8pm, just hours after the downpour began. The water levels rose quickly, submerging the ground in front of Anubarn Ban Rai School to about 1 metre.

Advertisements

At a local campground, the floodwater swept away a vehicle and stranded about 10 campers. They were eventually rescued when the current weakened later last night.

Two tourists narrowly avoided being swept away by the floodwater while attempting to leave a coffee shop. They were among seven visitors stranded there, but the shop operator managed to move everyone to safety on higher ground.

The market area in Ban Rai municipality was also hit hard by the flash flood. Many local roads became impassable for small vehicles, leading to evacuations and the relocation of belongings for the residents.

“The flash flood overwhelmed Ban Rai district around midnight,” according to witnesses.

Uthai Thani governor Theerapat Katchamat declared Ban Rai a disaster zone to expedite assistance for the flood victims. The disaster area covers 20 villages in Bang Bueng, Ban Rai, Chao Wat, Huay Haeng, and Khok Khwai sub-districts, reported Bangkok Post.

Advertisements

Uthai Thani was among five provinces where the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported flooding today. The other affected provinces included Ayutthaya, Lamphun, Nakhon Pathom, and Suphanburi.

In related news, Chiang Mai residents are on high alert due to heavy rainfall, raising fears of potential flooding. The Northern Meteorological Centre warned locals to be cautious of severe weather conditions, including flash floods and landslides.

Heavy rain has been pouring on Chiang Mai since early morning, showing no signs of easing. The continuous thunderstorms and lightning have added to the residents’ concerns.