Monk kills village headman in Khon Kaen temple dispute

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A monk’s anger over being warned about drinking alcohol led to a fatal incident at a temple in Khon Kaen. The tragic event unfolded when a village headman was attacked with an axe, resulting in his death.

Police in Khon Kaen, led by Theerathat Phongsuwan and Surachet Matnok, detained 66 year old Phra Ken following the incident. The attack occurred around 10am when Phra Ken used an axe to assault 56 year old Tawee, the village headman of Nong Waeng, in front of the monk’s residence within the temple grounds.

Advertisements

According to the assistant village headman, villagers had long been displeased with Phra Ken’s regular consumption of alcohol. On the morning of the incident, the assistant and Tawee went to the temple to address the complaints and inform Phra Ken that he needed to leave the temple within 24 hours.

Phra Ken attempted to negotiate, asking to stay until the rice harvest was completed. Tawee, however, refused to grant this request. The assistant village headman, who was sitting nearby, recounted that the monk became increasingly agitated. Only 3 metres away from the assistant, Phra Ken retrieved an axe from a woodpile and approached Tawee, striking him twice on the head and neck while he was seated with his back turned, reported KhaoSod.

“He fell backwards,” the assistant described, “and then Phra Ken struck his face with the axe once more. I can’t erase that image from my mind. I never thought Phra Ken could be so cruel.”

Following the incident, Phra Ken was taken to Nong Song Hong Police Station.

In related news, a 52 year old mother and her daughter narrowly escaped a terrifying ordeal when a 23 year old neighbour, who was once a monk at a nearby temple, broke into their home with a machete after his romantic advances were rejected.

Advertisements