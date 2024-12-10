Five men die in tragic Thai fish tank accident

Picture courtesy of Soonthorn Kongwarakom

Five men tragically lost their lives in a fish fermentation tank at a plant in the Lom Sak district of Phetchabun, a province in northern Thailand. The incident was reported to the Lom Sak Police Station yesterday, December 9, around 5pm.

The deceased were identified as 69 year old Lam, 68 year old Lad, 50 year old Jakkrit Senanut, Hia Wan, and 30 year old Suparerk Chatchuea. Their bodies were discovered after a concerned 66 year old woman, a friend of the plant owner, alerted the police. She reported that the plant owner had been unable to reach his son-in-law and other workers at the facility.

Advertisements

Upon receiving the call, patrol police promptly arrived at the scene and made the grim discovery. Initial investigations revealed that the plant owner had instructed workers to clean the fish fermentation tank, after which he lost contact with them.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances that led to these fatalities. The police were informed of the situation through a distress call via hotline number 191, reported Bangkok Post.

Upon arrival, we found the bodies in the tank and are now focusing on uncovering the cause of this unfortunate event, a police officer stated.

In related news, two lifeless bodies were discovered in a remote house in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, leaving relatives and police shocked. The deceased, a father and daughter, were found in the same home, surrounded by mysterious artefacts, raising suspicions about the daughter’s beliefs in the supernatural. Advertisements Police Lieutenant Colonel Montri Wannakhong from the Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Police Station received a report of the discovery of two dead persons within a residence located in Village 5, Pakpoon subdistrict, Mueang district. The report came on November 27 at 3pm, prompting an immediate response from Thai police, Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital medical professionals, and the Pracharuamjai Foundation’s rescue team.