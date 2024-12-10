Five men die in tragic Thai fish tank accident

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 09:12, 10 December 2024| Updated: 09:19, 10 December 2024
63 1 minute read
Five men die in tragic Thai fish tank accident
Picture courtesy of Soonthorn Kongwarakom

Five men tragically lost their lives in a fish fermentation tank at a plant in the Lom Sak district of Phetchabun, a province in northern Thailand. The incident was reported to the Lom Sak Police Station yesterday, December 9, around 5pm.

The deceased were identified as 69 year old Lam, 68 year old Lad, 50 year old Jakkrit Senanut, Hia Wan, and 30 year old Suparerk Chatchuea. Their bodies were discovered after a concerned 66 year old woman, a friend of the plant owner, alerted the police. She reported that the plant owner had been unable to reach his son-in-law and other workers at the facility.

Advertisements

Upon receiving the call, patrol police promptly arrived at the scene and made the grim discovery. Initial investigations revealed that the plant owner had instructed workers to clean the fish fermentation tank, after which he lost contact with them.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances that led to these fatalities. The police were informed of the situation through a distress call via hotline number 191, reported Bangkok Post.

Related news

Upon arrival, we found the bodies in the tank and are now focusing on uncovering the cause of this unfortunate event, a police officer stated.

Police arrive at the scene.

In related news, two lifeless bodies were discovered in a remote house in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, leaving relatives and police shocked. The deceased, a father and daughter, were found in the same home, surrounded by mysterious artefacts, raising suspicions about the daughter’s beliefs in the supernatural.

Advertisements

Police Lieutenant Colonel Montri Wannakhong from the Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Police Station received a report of the discovery of two dead persons within a residence located in Village 5, Pakpoon subdistrict, Mueang district.

The report came on November 27 at 3pm, prompting an immediate response from Thai police, Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital medical professionals, and the Pracharuamjai Foundation’s rescue team.

Latest Thailand News
Five men die in tragic Thai fish tank accident Thailand News

Five men die in tragic Thai fish tank accident

7 minutes ago
Thai woman seeks justice after attack by unidentified man in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai woman seeks justice after attack by unidentified man in Bangkok

15 hours ago
Thailand throws &#8216;baht&#8217; at impact study of 10,000-baht handouts Business News

Thailand throws ‘baht’ at impact study of 10,000-baht handouts

16 hours ago
Dirty business: Pattaya car wash scam leaves victims high and dry Crime News

Dirty business: Pattaya car wash scam leaves victims high and dry

16 hours ago
2 Thai boys arrested for shooting girl, mistaking her for an enemy Crime News

2 Thai boys arrested for shooting girl, mistaking her for an enemy

16 hours ago
Trang Airport project abandoned, contractor loses millions South Thailand News

Trang Airport project abandoned, contractor loses millions

16 hours ago
Deadly New Guinea flatworm crawls into Thailand (video) Thailand News

Deadly New Guinea flatworm crawls into Thailand (video)

16 hours ago
Thailand and UK discuss trade, explore FTA possibilities Politics News

Thailand and UK discuss trade, explore FTA possibilities

16 hours ago
Bangkok braces for current affairs as power outages hit home Bangkok News

Bangkok braces for current affairs as power outages hit home

17 hours ago
Grain of truth: Thailand trails Asia in rice yield race Economy News

Grain of truth: Thailand trails Asia in rice yield race

17 hours ago
Window w*nker: Barber&#8217;s indecent exposure leaves wife in a snip Central Thailand News

Window w*nker: Barber’s indecent exposure leaves wife in a snip

17 hours ago
Ex-husband sets Chon Buri home on fire over lost military ID card Crime News

Ex-husband sets Chon Buri home on fire over lost military ID card

17 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s birth rate drops 81% over 74 years, surpasses Japan Thailand News

Thailand’s birth rate drops 81% over 74 years, surpasses Japan

17 hours ago
Gold fever: Price &#8216;baht-tles&#8217; higher with investors eyeing gains Thailand News

Gold fever: Price ‘baht-tles’ higher with investors eyeing gains

17 hours ago
Thai man flees petrol station bill with fuel hose attached to car (video) Bangkok News

Thai man flees petrol station bill with fuel hose attached to car (video)

17 hours ago
Man in Pattaya poses as cop, holds girlfriend hostage Crime News

Man in Pattaya poses as cop, holds girlfriend hostage

18 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s business community urges govt for festive financial jolt Business News

Thailand’s business community urges govt for festive financial jolt

18 hours ago
Teacher&#8217;s misconduct with female students fall on deaf ears Crime News

Teacher’s misconduct with female students fall on deaf ears

18 hours ago
Thai man dies after falling from Khao Hua Nak Viewpoint in Chaiyaphum Thailand News

Thai man dies after falling from Khao Hua Nak Viewpoint in Chaiyaphum

18 hours ago
Thailand floods claim lives, deforestation and dams blamed Environment News

Thailand floods claim lives, deforestation and dams blamed

19 hours ago
Husband and wife arrested for brutal murder in Uthai Thani Crime News

Husband and wife arrested for brutal murder in Uthai Thani

19 hours ago
Fed on the brink: Rate cut looms as US plays interest-ing game Business News

Fed on the brink: Rate cut looms as US plays interest-ing game

19 hours ago
Man arrested at Udon Thani festival for inappropriate behaviour Crime News

Man arrested at Udon Thani festival for inappropriate behaviour

20 hours ago
Thai woman faced attempted lynching after attacking boy with knife Crime News

Thai woman faced attempted lynching after attacking boy with knife

20 hours ago
Crypto hits new heights: Bitcoin Trumps US0k amid election buzz Business News

Crypto hits new heights: Bitcoin Trumps US$100k amid election buzz

20 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

2 Thai boys arrested for shooting girl, mistaking her for an enemy

2 Thai boys arrested for shooting girl, mistaking her for an enemy

Published: 17:26, 09 December 2024
Trang Airport project abandoned, contractor loses millions

Trang Airport project abandoned, contractor loses millions

Published: 17:15, 09 December 2024
Deadly New Guinea flatworm crawls into Thailand (video)

Deadly New Guinea flatworm crawls into Thailand (video)

Published: 17:06, 09 December 2024
Thailand and UK discuss trade, explore FTA possibilities

Thailand and UK discuss trade, explore FTA possibilities

Published: 16:52, 09 December 2024
Check Also
Close