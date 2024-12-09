Thai woman seeks justice after attack by unidentified man in Bangkok

Published: 17:58, 09 December 2024
Thai woman seeks justice after attack by unidentified man in Bangkok
Photo via Channel 7

A Thai woman is seeking assistance after she and her male colleague were attacked by an unidentified man on Soi Charan Sanitwong 35 in the Bangkok Noi district of Bangkok on Friday, December 6.

The 31 year old victim, identified only as A, reached out to the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive and shared her story publicly, hoping to identify the attacker soon. The incident occurred at approximately 10am on the road she used daily to commute to work.

A explained that she and her colleague were riding a motorcycle along Soi Charan Sanitwong when a man wearing a green long-sleeve jacket and a full-face motorcycle helmet approached them from behind.

The man attempted to kick their vehicle to force them to crash, prompting her to speed away.

The man persisted and manoeuvred in front of them, forcing them to stop. He then suddenly punched both A and her colleague, focusing his attack on A. Witnesses intervened, causing the attacker to flee the scene.

A and her colleague immediately reported the incident at Bang Khun Non Police Station before seeking medical treatment at a hospital. The police have not yet provided any updates on the case.

Thai woman attacked by unidentified man
Photo via SiamRath

A insisted she had no prior conflict with the attacker or anyone else. She stated that she was riding the motorcycle slowly and carefully, ruling out the possibility of a traffic-related altercation.

Since the attack, A has been living in fear, concerned that the man might return to harm her or her four-year-old child while they travel alone.

The founder of Saimai Survive, Ekkaphop Lueangprasert, pledged to follow up on the case with Bang Khun Non Police Station. He also plans to accompany A to the Ministry of Justice to seek government protection and compensation.

This incident is reminiscent of a similar random attack in July near the On Nut BTS Station in Bangkok, where a homeless man punched a female victim in the face as she exited the station. The victim revealed that the attacker accused her of staring at him before launching the assault.

Man randomly attacked woman in Bangkok
Photo via Channel 7

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English.

