Woman dies in Lamphun as pickup crashes into tree

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 35 year old woman when her pickup truck veered off the road and crashed into a tree in Lamphun province. The victim, identified as Parichat Kunapong, was pinned behind the wheel, necessitating the use of rescue equipment to extricate her body.

A devastating scene unfolded yesterday on the road from Ban Huay Duea to the Mae Moei reservoir in the Mae Tha district of Lamphun province. A white Revo pickup truck met with a grievous accident, slamming into a roadside tree with such force that it left the vehicle severely damaged. The impact was so intense that the driver, Parichat, was trapped against the steering wheel.

Tha Khum Kham rescue workers and highway police hurried to the scene, armed with the jaws-of-life tools needed to extract the mangled wreckage. Their efforts were focused on retrieving Parichat, who lived in Moo 9, Tha Khum Kham, Mae Tha, Lamphun. Despite their swift response, Parichat had sustained fatal injuries.

The evening before the accident, Parichat was seen parking her vehicle on the dam at the Mae Moei reservoir. Later, it was discovered that on her way home, she lost control of the truck in a curve and collided with the tree. The local police are currently investigating to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

The community is mourning the loss of Parichat, whose life was abruptly cut short by this tragic event. The accident serves as a sombre reminder of the perils of the road and the importance of driving with caution. As the authorities delve into the investigation, they are piecing together the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident, hoping to prevent future tragedies.

The road between Ban Huay Duea and the Mae Moei reservoir is known to be a challenging stretch, especially when navigating curves. Local law enforcement is likely to review road safety measures in the area to enhance protection for motorists.

Police Investigation

Parichat’s untimely demise has left her family and friends in shock, and the community has come together to support them during this difficult time. The road accident rates in Thailand remain a concern, and every life lost on the roads is a poignant reminder of the work that needs to be done to improve traffic safety.

As the story of Parichat’s tragic accident circulates, it not only highlights the fragility of life but also underscores the collective responsibility of drivers to adhere to safety regulations. The ongoing investigation by the police will hopefully shed light on how such accidents can be mitigated and provide crucial insights into enhancing road safety for all, reported KhaoSod.