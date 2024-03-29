Fishing net tragedy claims life in Sa Kaeo

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A local fishing enthusiast tragically lost his life in Sa Kaeo Province. His body was found entangled in a fishing net in a large pond.

The 42 year old man, identified only by his first name, Bannarot, had been missing for a day before his body was discovered today, revealing a poignant scene as his older brother performed a spirit-calling ritual at the water’s edge.

At approximately 6pm the previous evening, police and medical personnel rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a drowning in the middle of a rice field in Dong Tanao subdistrict, Don Phut district.

The pond, measuring around 40 by 80 metres with a depth of about 4 meters, lies about 1 kilometre from the nearest village. Bannarot’s body was found floating, clad only in long jeans, with a fishing net wrapped around his left arm and leg, which also contained fish, indicating he may have been setting or checking the nets when he met his untimely death.

The victim’s 48 year old brother Sangkran performed a ritual at the site, lighting incense and pouring white alcohol over the body in a traditional gesture to call Bannarot’s spirit home. According to Sangkran, his brother was fond of drinking this particular type of alcohol. It was a heartfelt tribute to the man who had disappeared from his home since 8pm on Wednesday.

Villagers and Sangkran began a search after the disappearance, finding Bannarot’s shoes and shirt discarded near the pond, with his motorcycle parked nearby. Wihaan Wongkhiao, the local headman, speculated that Bannarot, who regularly fished using nets, had likely drowned while working in the pond.

During the search, Sangkran and Wihaan discovered the fishing net tied to a bamboo stake in the water. Pulling the net revealed the tragic discovery of Bannarot’s body, reported KhaoSod.

Authorities, along with volunteer foundation staff, conducted preliminary examinations and arranged for a detailed autopsy at Saraburi Hospital to establish the exact cause of death.