Bangkok’s MRT Yellow Line resumes limited service after disruption

PHOTO VIA: Henry & Co. FROM:Pexels.com

The Metropolitan Rapid Transit’s (MRT) Yellow Line in Bangkok recommenced limited operations following a disruption caused by loose parts falling from the track. From today, March 29, the service will operate with a temporary 20% fare discount until full service resumes.

The incident yesterday prompted a collaborative investigation involving representatives from the Eastern Bangkok Monorail Co. Ltd. (EBM), the Transport Ministry, the Department of Rail Transport, and the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA). The Yellow Line, managed by EBM, operates between Lat Phrao and Samrong.

Preliminary findings indicate that a finger plate on the rail’s expansion joint was displaced as a passing train caused it and other debris to fall. This led to a disruption in the electrical systems of the rail between Kalatan (YL12) and Si Udom (YL16) stations, resulting in the service suspension on the 30.4km line.

In a statement today, EBM announced the service resumption with a revised train frequency to enable technicians to replace the damaged rail and equipment. While this work is ongoing, passengers will benefit from a 20% fare discount.

The revised schedule sees trains between Lat Phrao (YL01) and Hua Mak (YL11) stations departing every ten minutes, with a frequency of every five minutes during peak times. Trains between Si Iam (YL17) and Samrong (YL23) stations will also operate every ten minutes. However, in the section affected by the incident, trains between Hua Mak (YL11) and Si Iam (YL17) stations will depart every 25 minutes.

EBM has advised passengers to factor in additional travel time due to the expected delays and has coordinated with the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) to arrange between 10-15 extra public buses to operate along the Yellow Line route during morning and evening peak hours.

In response to the incident, EBM is also liaising with an insurance company to address the damages sustained by at least 12 vehicles—nine cars and three motorcycles—as a result of the falling rail parts.

Thursday’s occurrence marks the second disruption to the monorail system after a wheel from the Yellow Line fell and struck a taxi in January. This prompted a safety measure requiring the replacement of all ball bearings on the wheels of Yellow Line trains. The Yellow Line service was initially launched in July last year,reported Bangkok Post.