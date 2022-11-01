Connect with us

Thailand

First AI crosswalk in Thailand installed in Nonthaburi

image

Published

 on 

image
Photo via สำนักงานเทศบาลเมืองบางบัวทอง

The very first artificial intelligence (AI) Smart Crosswalk was installed in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok. Plans for more AI smart systems at pedestrian crossings are in the pipeline at some high-risk spots in Bangkok.

According to a study by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, almost 90% of vehicles don’t stop at a zebra crossing in Bangkok. Questions on road safety for pedestrians were raised after a major accident involving a policeman who killed an eye doctor on a zebra crossing in Bangkok.

Many people hoped the accident would raise more awareness among Thai drivers and riders but accidents at crosswalks continue to happen.

A month ago, a 12 year old schoolboy was hit by a motorcycle at a zebra crossing on Bang Kluay-Sai Noi Road in the Bang Nua Thong district of Nonthaburi. The boy was seriously injured. His collarbone and eye sockets were damaged. He also suffered bleeding in the brain, and his nervous system was affected.

The Department of Highways (DOH) was aware of the issue and that is why they introduced the AI Smart Crosswalk on the spot. This is the very first AI crosswalk in the country.

The Deputy Director of the Safety Administration Office of the DOH, Songrit Chayanan, joined dignitaries at the grand opening ceremony at the crosswalk yesterday.

Songrit explained that the AI Smart Crosswalk has three main systems which will work together. The first one is a CCTV camera which can track the number of people crossing the road and register car speeds. The second one can measure how fast a pedestrian walks to adjust the suitable crossing period. And the last one affects the changing of traffic lights.

Songrit added that the authorities plan to install the AI smart system at every crosswalk in the country.  Meanwhile, the system will be installed at other high-risk zebra crossings in Nonthaburi and Bangkok during the pilot period.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

image

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Thailand3 mins ago

Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
image
Thailand5 mins ago

First AI crosswalk in Thailand installed in Nonthaburi
image
Bangkok56 mins ago

200 policemen raid 6 entertainment venues in Bangkok
image
Sponsored3 hours ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
image
image
Thailand1 hour ago

Teacher from Thailand killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
image
Malaysia1 hour ago

Freak high chair accident kills family’s 2 year old son
image
Best of1 hour ago

Fun family-friendly activities to enjoy in Thailand
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Travel2 hours ago

Where to go in Chiang Mai for a memorable holiday
image
Thailand2 hours ago

Dishonest taxi driver keeps 70,000 baht found in his cab
image
Tourism2 hours ago

Thai province to welcome scenic golden flowers
image
Crime2 hours ago

Norwegian man arrested for stealing taxi from Krabi Airport in southern Thailand
image
Tourism3 hours ago

Qantas announces partnership with Bangkok Airways
image
Pattaya3 hours ago

Chinese man in Pattaya has finger cut off, allegedly by gang who held him captive
image
World3 hours ago

VIDEO: Nine arrested in connection with pedestrian bridge tragedy in India
image
Thailand4 hours ago

New flak for foreign land ownership bill | GMT
image
Thailand19 hours ago

Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending