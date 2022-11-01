First AI crosswalk in Thailand installed in Nonthaburi

The very first artificial intelligence (AI) Smart Crosswalk was installed in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok. Plans for more AI smart systems at pedestrian crossings are in the pipeline at some high-risk spots in Bangkok.

According to a study by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, almost 90% of vehicles don’t stop at a zebra crossing in Bangkok. Questions on road safety for pedestrians were raised after a major accident involving a policeman who killed an eye doctor on a zebra crossing in Bangkok.

Many people hoped the accident would raise more awareness among Thai drivers and riders but accidents at crosswalks continue to happen.

A month ago, a 12 year old schoolboy was hit by a motorcycle at a zebra crossing on Bang Kluay-Sai Noi Road in the Bang Nua Thong district of Nonthaburi. The boy was seriously injured. His collarbone and eye sockets were damaged. He also suffered bleeding in the brain, and his nervous system was affected.

The Department of Highways (DOH) was aware of the issue and that is why they introduced the AI Smart Crosswalk on the spot. This is the very first AI crosswalk in the country.

The Deputy Director of the Safety Administration Office of the DOH, Songrit Chayanan, joined dignitaries at the grand opening ceremony at the crosswalk yesterday.

Songrit explained that the AI Smart Crosswalk has three main systems which will work together. The first one is a CCTV camera which can track the number of people crossing the road and register car speeds. The second one can measure how fast a pedestrian walks to adjust the suitable crossing period. And the last one affects the changing of traffic lights.

Songrit added that the authorities plan to install the AI smart system at every crosswalk in the country. Meanwhile, the system will be installed at other high-risk zebra crossings in Nonthaburi and Bangkok during the pilot period.