Connect with us

Thailand

Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand

image

Published

 on 

image

Thailand’s Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) revealed the top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand in the first six months of 2022. In Thailand, foreigners are permitted to own 49% of the units in any condominium building. The remaining 51% must have Thai ownership.

The Inspector-General of the Government Housing Bank and Acting Director of the Real Estate Information Centre Wichai Wiratakaphan said more and more foreigners are buying condominiums in Thailand in recent years.

In the first half of 2022, 4,433 condominiums in Thailand were transferred to foreign ownership.

Foreigners buying the most condos in Thailand this year come from…

  1. China (25.3% or 2,072 units)
  2. Russia (3.2% or 263 units)
  3. USA (2.8% or 228 units)
  4. UK (2% or 167 units)
  5. Germany (1.2% or 160 units)
  6. France (1.8% or 151 units)
  7. India (1.6% or 130 units)
  8. Taiwan (1.2% or 95 units)
  9. Australia (1.1% or 89 units)
  10. Canada (0.9% or 72 units)
  11. Other (13.1% or 1006 units)

Chinese nationals are buying the most condominiums in Thailand by a mile, taking up more than a quarter of all condos sold to foreigners in the first six months of the year.

The most popular locations where foreigners like to purchase condos include Bangkok, Chon Buri (Pattaya), Samut Prakan, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin), Rayong, Trat and Phetchaburi.

The 4,433 condominiums on the list were sold for a collective value of 22,331 million baht, a 9.1% increase from condos sold to foreigners in the same period in 2021, which amounted to 20,472 million baht.

Thailand’s Cabinet recently agreed to let wealthy foreigners from four target groups buy property in Thailand and/or up to one rai of land. The measure will be effective upon its publication in the Royal Gazette.

While the Phuea Thai Party accused the government of “selling off” the country with foreign land ownership laws, the strict conditions and high investment fees might be off putting to foreigners considering purchasing a rai of land in the kingdom.

Luckily, the same rules and conditions do not apply to condos, which can be bought freely and easily by foreigners so long as 51% of units in the building are owned by Thais.

If you’re looking for a condo or property to buy or rent in Thailand, the best place to search is www.fazwaz.com.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

image

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Thailand2 mins ago

Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
image
Thailand4 mins ago

First AI crosswalk in Thailand installed in Nonthaburi
image
Bangkok56 mins ago

200 policemen raid 6 entertainment venues in Bangkok
image
Sponsored3 hours ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
image
image
Thailand1 hour ago

Teacher from Thailand killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
image
Malaysia1 hour ago

Freak high chair accident kills family’s 2 year old son
image
Best of1 hour ago

Fun family-friendly activities to enjoy in Thailand
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Travel2 hours ago

Where to go in Chiang Mai for a memorable holiday
image
Thailand2 hours ago

Dishonest taxi driver keeps 70,000 baht found in his cab
image
Tourism2 hours ago

Thai province to welcome scenic golden flowers
image
Crime2 hours ago

Norwegian man arrested for stealing taxi from Krabi Airport in southern Thailand
image
Tourism3 hours ago

Qantas announces partnership with Bangkok Airways
image
Pattaya3 hours ago

Chinese man in Pattaya has finger cut off, allegedly by gang who held him captive
image
World3 hours ago

VIDEO: Nine arrested in connection with pedestrian bridge tragedy in India
image
Thailand4 hours ago

New flak for foreign land ownership bill | GMT
image
Thailand19 hours ago

Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending