3 Chinese men arrested for filming restricted army zones in Surin

Thai officials yesterday, July 29, arrested three Chinese men who claimed to be journalists, after they were caught taking photographs of Thai military bases in the Isaan province of Surin.

Several news Facebook pages reported that the three men were detained in the Kap Choeng district, near the contested Chong Chom border area. They were found taking photographs and recording videos of military bases and restricted areas.

Upon arrest, the three foreigners claimed to be Chinese journalists sent by the government of the People’s Republic of China. They also alleged that they had close ties with high-profile politicians, including Thailand’s Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Officials requested to inspect their documents and discovered that all of them were counterfeit. Moreover, the white SUV they were using was also fitted with a fake registration plate.

Some netizens speculated that the men were business operators connected to entertainment venues in Cambodia. They believed these three men might have passed sensitive military information to a third party, as recent border clashes and closures negatively impacted such businesses.

Many Thai social media users also suggested that one of the men resembled an individual featured in a TikTok video shared by the account @fakthailand2023. In the video, the man is seen speaking in front of a convenience store at a petrol station that was attacked by Cambodian troops on July 24.

The same video also showed military trucks and emergency vehicles moving along the road. The Royal Thai Army (RTA) had previously urged the public not to share images or videos depicting troop movements, military weapons, or bases, as such content could provoke further attacks.

It remains unclear what legal consequences the three Chinese men may face. Authorities have yet to confirm whether they remain in custody or have been released.