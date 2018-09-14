Bangkok
February 24 election date official – probably
PHOTO: A pro-election protest earlier this year. Looks like protesters’ demands are being answered – Kyodo News
Put it in your calendar. As far as the Government’s main voices are concerned February 24 is THE date for the next Thai general election.
Government leaders are reiterating that the national elections will be held on February 24, now that the last two electoral organic laws were promulgated on Wednesday.
The Nation reports that Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan has stressed that the date remains unchanged, though how the relaxation of the ban on political activities unfolds depends entirely on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Another of the Deputy PMs, Wissanu Krea-ngam, in charge of legal affairs, also said yesterday that he has not heard of anything other than that national elections will be held on February 24.
The Thai stock index, meanwhile, rose yesterday by 38.57 points or 2.30 per cent to 1,717.96. The market closed at 78.999 billion baht. Analysts attributed the surge to positive sentiment from the election development as well as possibility of a US-China trade deal.
Earlier, the ruling NCPO had announced that the national elections could be held any day between February 24 and May 5. This period is restricted by the Constitution, which prescribes the national poll should take place within 150 days once all electoral organic laws go into effect.
The last legislation is the MP election law, which was promulgated on Wednesday and should go into effect 90 days later, or by December 10, according to Wissanu.
The road map to democracy dictated by the NCPO has never been this clear, despite the junta continuously promising over the nearly five years since the 2014 coup to return power to the people.
However, with the NCPO’s history of failing to keep its promises and delaying polls, some political observers remain uncertain about this election. According to the Constitution, the junta gets to retain its indisputable power until a new government takes office.
Academics and politicians voiced concerns earlier that this stipulation essentially gives the junta the power to do anything, even nullifying the election and its results.
Sirawith Serithiwat, a pro-democracy activist and leader of the “We Want Election” group, said yesterday that anything could happen as long as the junta still has absolute power. Also, he said, there is always a chance that sweeping powers under Article 44 can be invoked to scrap the entire plan.
“The NCPO should only act as a caretaker government, let go of power and major administrative work and focus solely on transitioning the country back to democracy by realising a free and fair voting,” the activist said.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Thammasat University cheerleader billboards send mixed messages
Billboards adorning the boundaries of the Thammasat University are causing uproar in academic circles and social media. The billboards depict 15 former university cheer leaders - just head and shoulder shots - promoting to students to apply for cheerleader positions for the next academic year.
Whilst only head and shoulder photos, the controversy seems to be over how ‘much’ shoulder is showing. The billboards are located at each corner of the Tha Prachan and Rangsit campuses.
If it wasn’t the actual intention of the university’s cheerleader PR team, the billboards have found themselves immeshed in social media controversy.
S...
Bangkok
Election between December 11 and May 9
The forecast for two typhoons is relatively easy and accurate to predict. Predicting the next Thai election, less so. Place your bets (except that gambling in Thailand is illegal).
Thailand’s Election Commission has outlined a tentative time frame for the next election vote, starting from December 11, at the earliest, to May 9 next year, at the latest.
The timeframe was set following yesterday’s promulgation of the new law on MP elections, said EC secretary-general Jarungwit Phumma.
However, setting the exact election date can occur only after the junta imposed political ban is partially lifted to pave the way for political parties to meet and plan for the election, he ad...
Bangkok
Six Bangkok police transferred in alleged extortion attempt
Six Bangkok policemen have been transferred to inactive posts and are the subject of a fact-finding probe into allegations that they raided the home of a 49 year old food vendor and allegedly imposed a bogus 50,000 baht charge in exchange for his 'freedom' on the evening of August 10.
Somtam spicy salad vendor Sakchai Naen-udon had on August 13 initially filed a report, but not an official complaint, about the incident with the police. On September 10, he filed a complaint, along with additional information, at the Phayathai precinct in central Bangkok.
Sakchai said that while he was selling somtam at his stall on the night of August 10, his 30 year old daughter came crying to tell him that some 10 plain-clothes policemen had raided their house.
He rushed to his rented home and asked to see a search warrant, but the officers refused to show it to him. Instead, they claimed to have found an unspecified ...
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
The new Blue Tree waterpark and entertainment precinct unveiled
DSI crackdown on foreigners using Thai nominees: Law firm raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui
Carnage continues on Thai roads
From tropical paradise to busy urban island – Phuket
Phoenix might be raised today – VIDEO
The Philippines and northern Vietnam prepare for typhoons
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Hua Hin’s Centara Grand Beach Resort make it into list of best heritage hotels
Koh Tao businessman announces his suicide, then kills himself
February 24 election date official – probably
Thammasat University cheerleader billboards send mixed messages
Surprise raids seize fake goods valued at 30 million baht in Chiang Mai
Election between December 11 and May 9
Mega storm bears down on Luzon Island, The Philippines
Chiang Mai biker feeding the homeless
Four live, one dead sea turtle, washed up on Phuket Beach
Two weather systems cooking up a storm, heading our way
‘2,215’ – this year’s ‘must see’ documentary
Green light for new Chiang Mai light rail project
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
Trending
-
Krabi3 days ago
Maya Bay – closed for one extra month
-
Business4 days ago
The new Central Floresta is open
-
Business2 days ago
Phuket now has a world class shopping hub
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Scuffle in Walking Street ends up in hugs and wais
-
Phuket3 days ago
Minivan driver seriously injured in Patong hill accident – VIDEO
-
Phuket4 days ago
Phuket underwear thief caught on CCTV – VIDEO
-
Business2 days ago
Bangkok’s MRT given the green light to run Phuket and Chiang Mai light rails
-
Samui4 days ago
Alleged Koh Tao rape victim accuses Thai police of suppressing truth
You must be logged in to post a comment Login