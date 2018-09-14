Connect with us

Bangkok

February 24 election date official – probably

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 hours ago

on

PHOTO: A pro-election protest earlier this year. Looks like protesters’ demands are being answered – Kyodo News

Put it in your calendar. As far as the Government’s main voices are concerned February 24 is THE date for the next Thai general election.

Government leaders are reiterating that the national elections will be held on February 24, now that the last two electoral organic laws were promulgated on Wednesday.

The Nation reports that Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan has stressed that the date remains unchanged, though how the relaxation of the ban on political activities unfolds depends entirely on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Another of the Deputy PMs, Wissanu Krea-ngam, in charge of legal affairs, also said yesterday that he has not heard of anything other than that national elections will be held on February 24.

The Thai stock index, meanwhile, rose yesterday by 38.57 points or 2.30 per cent to 1,717.96. The market closed at 78.999 billion baht. Analysts attributed the surge to positive sentiment from the election development as well as possibility of a US-China trade deal.

Earlier, the ruling NCPO had announced that the national elections could be held any day between February 24 and May 5. This period is restricted by the Constitution, which prescribes the national poll should take place within 150 days once all electoral organic laws go into effect.

The last legislation is the MP election law, which was promulgated on Wednesday and should go into effect 90 days later, or by December 10, according to Wissanu.

The road map to democracy dictated by the NCPO has never been this clear, despite the junta continuously promising over the nearly five years since the 2014 coup to return power to the people.

However, with the NCPO’s history of failing to keep its promises and delaying polls, some political observers remain uncertain about this election. According to the Constitution, the junta gets to retain its indisputable power until a new government takes office.

Academics and politicians voiced concerns earlier that this stipulation essentially gives the junta the power to do anything, even nullifying the election and its results.

Sirawith Serithiwat, a pro-democracy activist and leader of the “We Want Election” group, said yesterday that anything could happen as long as the junta still has absolute power. Also, he said, there is always a chance that sweeping powers under Article 44 can be invoked to scrap the entire plan.

“The NCPO should only act as a caretaker government, let go of power and major administrative work and focus solely on transitioning the country back to democracy by realising a free and fair voting,” the activist said.

SOURCE: The Nation

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Bangkok

Thammasat University cheerleader billboards send mixed messages

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 14, 2018

By

PHOTO: amarin tv hd

Billboards adorning the boundaries of the Thammasat University are causing uproar in academic circles and social media. The billboards depict 15 former university cheer leaders - just head and shoulder shots - promoting to students to apply for cheerleader positions for the next academic year.

Whilst only head and shoulder photos, the controversy seems to be over how ‘much’ shoulder is showing. The billboards are located at each corner of the Tha Prachan and Rangsit campuses.

If it wasn’t the actual intention of the university’s cheerleader PR team, the billboards have found themselves immeshed in social media controversy.

S...
Continue Reading

Bangkok

Election between December 11 and May 9

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

15 hours ago

on

September 13, 2018

By


The forecast for two typhoons is relatively easy and accurate to predict. Predicting the next Thai election, less so. Place your bets (except that gambling in Thailand is illegal).


Thailand’s Election Commission has outlined a tentative time frame for the next election vote, starting from December 11, at the earliest, to May 9 next year, at the latest.


The timeframe was set following yesterday’s promulgation of the new law on MP elections, said EC secretary-general Jarungwit Phumma.


However, setting the exact election date can occur only after the junta imposed political ban is partially lifted to pave the way for political parties to meet and plan for the election, he ad...

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Six Bangkok police transferred in alleged extortion attempt

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

September 12, 2018

By

by Jessada Chantharak

Six Bangkok policemen have been transferred to inactive posts and are the subject of a fact-finding probe into allegations that they raided the home of a 49 year old food vendor and allegedly imposed a bogus 50,000 baht charge in exchange for his 'freedom' on the evening of August 10.

Somtam spicy salad vendor Sakchai Naen-udon had on August 13 initially filed a report, but not an official complaint, about the incident with the police. On September 10, he filed a complaint, along with additional information, at the Phayathai precinct in central Bangkok.

Sakchai said that while he was selling somtam at his stall on the night of August 10, his 30 year old daughter came crying to tell him that some 10 plain-clothes policemen had raided their house.

He rushed to his rented home and asked to see a search warrant, but the officers refused to show it to him. Instead, they claimed to have found an unspecified ...
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending