Connect with us

Bangkok

Thammasat University cheerleader billboards send mixed messages

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

PHOTO: amarin tv hd

Billboards adorning the boundaries of the Thammasat University are causing uproar in academic circles and social media. The billboards depict 15 former university cheer leaders – just head and shoulder shots – promoting to students to apply for cheerleader positions for the next academic year.

Whilst only head and shoulder photos, the controversy seems to be over how ‘much’ shoulder is showing. The billboards are located at each corner of the Tha Prachan and Rangsit campuses.

If it wasn’t the actual intention of the university’s cheerleader PR team, the billboards have found themselves immeshed in social media controversy.

Some say the billboards are too ‘racey’ and depict the former cheerleaders as sex objects.

Quoted in the Bangkok Post, one communications academic, Seri Wongmontha commented on his Facebook account, saying “It’s unbelievable that a university with the word ‘dhamma’ in its name would come down to this level. What a pity.”

The Thammasat University Cheerleader Club says the billboards are part of a UNICEF project titled ‘My Body, My Opinion’. Whilst their media release says that the head and shoulder shots promote the concept ‘that no matter what you look like on the outside you can be a part of our team’, critics say the ‘excessive’ display of skin actually promotes the opposite.

Other Facebook users say they love the billboards and say the pictures are beautiful and some claim the billboards are just a public relations stunt.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Bangkok

February 24 election date official – probably

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 14, 2018

By

PHOTO: A pro-election protest earlier this year. Looks like protesters' demands are being answered - Kyodo News

Put it in your calendar. As far as the Government's main voices are concerned February 24 is THE date for the next Thai general election.

Government leaders are reiterating that the national elections will be held on February 24, now that the last two electoral organic laws were promulgated on Wednesday.

The Nation reports that Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan has stressed that the date remains unchanged, though how the relaxation of the ban on political activities unfolds depe...
Continue Reading

Bangkok

Election between December 11 and May 9

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

15 hours ago

on

September 13, 2018

By


The forecast for two typhoons is relatively easy and accurate to predict. Predicting the next Thai election, less so. Place your bets (except that gambling in Thailand is illegal).


Thailand’s Election Commission has outlined a tentative time frame for the next election vote, starting from December 11, at the earliest, to May 9 next year, at the latest.


The timeframe was set following yesterday’s promulgation of the new law on MP elections, said EC secretary-general Jarungwit Phumma.


However, setting the exact election date can occur only after the junta imposed political ban is partially lifted to pave the way for political parties to meet and plan for the election, he ad...

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Six Bangkok police transferred in alleged extortion attempt

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

September 12, 2018

By

by Jessada Chantharak

Six Bangkok policemen have been transferred to inactive posts and are the subject of a fact-finding probe into allegations that they raided the home of a 49 year old food vendor and allegedly imposed a bogus 50,000 baht charge in exchange for his 'freedom' on the evening of August 10.

Somtam spicy salad vendor Sakchai Naen-udon had on August 13 initially filed a report, but not an official complaint, about the incident with the police. On September 10, he filed a complaint, along with additional information, at the Phayathai precinct in central Bangkok.

Sakchai said that while he was selling somtam at his stall on the night of August 10, his 30 year old daughter came crying to tell him that some 10 plain-clothes policemen had raided their house.

He rushed to his rented home and asked to see a search warrant, but the officers refused to show it to him. Instead, they claimed to have found an unspecified ...
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending