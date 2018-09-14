Koh Tao businessman announces his suicide, then kills himself

PHOTO: Facebook/Diver Nino

A Koh Tao dive shop and bar owner has broadcast a clip of himself announcing his suicide and then apparently killing himself just minutes before rescuers got to him.

Police and rescuers rushed to a two-storey house at a housing estate in Surat Thani’s Muang district after learning that a man living there might commit suicide. Upon arrival they found the doors and windows locked, and as they yelled for the house owner to come out, they heard a gunshot.

When they broke into the house they found 47 year old Patcharapon Ekpathomsak on the floor with a gunshot wound to his head. He was dressed in biker gear and even wore gloves. In his left hand there was a fabric doll, with a note reading: “Don’t hold any funeral. Just burn my body and throw my gun in water”.