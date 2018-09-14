Samui
Koh Tao businessman announces his suicide, then kills himself
PHOTO: Facebook/Diver Nino
A Koh Tao dive shop and bar owner has broadcast a clip of himself announcing his suicide and then apparently killing himself just minutes before rescuers got to him.
Police and rescuers rushed to a two-storey house at a housing estate in Surat Thani’s Muang district after learning that a man living there might commit suicide. Upon arrival they found the doors and windows locked, and as they yelled for the house owner to come out, they heard a gunshot.
When they broke into the house they found 47 year old Patcharapon Ekpathomsak on the floor with a gunshot wound to his head. He was dressed in biker gear and even wore gloves. In his left hand there was a fabric doll, with a note reading: “Don’t hold any funeral. Just burn my body and throw my gun in water”.
Neighbours said Patcharapon was reserved and did not live in this house. His friends and Netizens noticed that Patcharapon might have been contemplating suicide, because he looked very grim when he went live on Facebook earlier in the day.
Police have now identified Patcharapon as the owner of Alvaro Diving and Pirate Bar on Koh Tao. It is believed that family problems led to him killing himself. Two hours before the apparent suicide he also posted on Pantip.com about family and business problems on the resort island.
Koh Tao has been immeshed in controversy over a litany of mysterious or unsolved murders.
Phuket
Warning for boats going to sea in Phuket
The announcement was issued yesterday (September 12) stating that “the Typhoon Mangkhut in the Pacific Ocean is likely to move through The Philippines and Taiwan during the period from September 14-15.”
“It will then move into the South China Sea and move towards Hong Kong before making landfall over southern China by September 16-18 .”
“The strong south-west monsoon will continue over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. More rain and some heavy downpours are forecast for the country, especially in the western monsoonal areas - the Central, the East and the South (west coast).”
“The strong winds and waves in the Andaman Sea cold create waves up to 2-3 meters high. All boats should proceed with caution and small boats keep ashore until September 18.
“When goin...
Samui
Alleged Koh Tao rape victim accuses Thai police of suppressing truth
In her first media interview, a 19 year old British teenager has stuck to her claim that she was drugged, robbed and raped during her vacation on Koh Tao in June and accused authorities of trying to suppress the truth.
The teenager (she has been identified in the past) also warned other young people to stay away from the island, off Surat Thani province, in an interview with The Times in the UK.
In the story published on September 8, she said that Thai authorities tried to publicly discredit her rather than investigate her claim and did not offer basic support or forensic checks. She accused them of suppressing the truth about the brutal attack, during a gap year holiday over the summer, because it would have a negative impact on tourism.
The alleged victim, from London, said: ...
Bangkok
Thailand’s winners in the Conde Nast Traveller awards
Thailand has been voted the world’s Best Country for People by readers of Conde Nast Traveller magazine in the 2018 Readers’ Travel Awards.
Thailand was voted into third spot in the 'Best Country' category behind European winners Italy and Greece. But Thailand scored Number One in the 'Best Country For People' category.
But the Conde Nast love continues with the Mandarin Oriental in Bangkok and Six Senses Yao Noi in Phang Nga voted fourth and fifth in the 'Best Asia & the Indian Subcontinent Hotel' category. Koh Samui scored ninth spot in the list of the world’s 'Best Islands'. Phuket doesn't get a mention.
Mr. Yut...
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
The new Blue Tree waterpark and entertainment precinct unveiled
DSI crackdown on foreigners using Thai nominees: Law firm raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui
Carnage continues on Thai roads
From tropical paradise to busy urban island – Phuket
Koh Tao businessman announces his suicide, then kills himself
February 24 election date official – probably
Thammasat University cheerleader billboards send mixed messages
Surprise raids seize fake goods valued at 30 million baht in Chiang Mai
Election between December 11 and May 9
Mega storm bears down on Luzon Island, The Philippines
Chiang Mai biker feeding the homeless
Four live, one dead sea turtle, washed up on Phuket Beach
Two weather systems cooking up a storm, heading our way
‘2,215’ – this year’s ‘must see’ documentary
Green light for new Chiang Mai light rail project
Chiang Rai Governor Prajon hosts seminar to develop SEZs in northern Thailand
Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
Warning for boats going to sea in Phuket
M Beach Club makes waves at Mai Khao
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Bangkok to Los Angeles in just over 5 hours. The second supersonic revolution.
-
Krabi3 days ago
Maya Bay – closed for one extra month
-
Business4 days ago
The new Central Floresta is open
-
Business2 days ago
Phuket now has a world class shopping hub
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Scuffle in Walking Street ends up in hugs and wais
-
Phuket3 days ago
Minivan driver seriously injured in Patong hill accident – VIDEO
-
Phuket4 days ago
Phuket underwear thief caught on CCTV – VIDEO
-
Business2 days ago
Bangkok’s MRT given the green light to run Phuket and Chiang Mai light rails
You must be logged in to post a comment Login