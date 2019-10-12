Fears for 11 year old boy missing in Ayutthaya | The Thaiger

Thailand
Fears for 11 year old boy missing in Ayutthaya
Fears are growing for an 11 year old boy, Ter, who has been missing from his home in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, for over two weeks. Ter’s grandmother, Noi, reported him missing to local officials when he failed to return home from school on September 27.
Thai Residents reports that Noi, who is 83 years old, has been caring for Ter since his father died a few years ago and his mother left the area and rarely returns to visit. Noi says she has now remarried and started a new family.
Noi says she has been praying every day for Ter’s safe return and worries that he left home because he feels he misbehaved in some way, or because he owes money to someone. In tears, she says if this is the case, she will happily make amends on Ter’s behalf.
Neighbours told the media that Ter was addicted to gaming, often skipping school to play games. On the day he went missing, he had received 500 baht from the school – a sum given to help children from disadvantaged backgrounds pay for their education.
Some villagers claim they saw Ter sitting on a motorbike in the company of an older man and that Ter approached them and asked for 40 baht for gasoline, which they gave him. Police are now attempting to identify who the man might have been.
Ter is described as 4 foot 4 in height, weighing approximately 35 kilos, with short black hair and pale skin. He was wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and orange flip-flops.
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand Sunday, October 13
A 24 hour alcohol sales ban is on for this Sunday, October 13. The day marks the end of Buddhist Lent and also coincides with the third anniversary of the death of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Thailand’s revered and long-serving monarch.
The ban will last from Midnight Saturday night until Midnight Sunday Night, a total of 24 hours. The ban is on all sales, which includes bars, nightclubs, restaurants, convenience stores, supermarkets, etc.
Then Monday, October 14, is a government holiday, so expect banks (except in shopping centres), public and government offices and many businesses to be closed on Monday.
Most alcohol based businesses will be closed during the 24 hour ban time, such as non sports bars, small bars and nightclubs. Restaurants and sports bars will be open for the most part, but alcohol will not be served during the 24 hour ban time.
Several ceremonies to commemorate His Majesty King Bhumibol are also scheduled to take place on the Sunday around the country.
European tourism drops 1.5% year on year due to strong baht
European tourist arrivals in Thailand are projected to decline by 1.5% (for the first eight months of this year) compared to 2018, to around 6.66 million. The malaise in the traditionally strong European tourist numbers is not as bad as anecdotally reported and has been partially made up with improvements from other regional demographics.
The figures were compiled by the Kasikorn Research Centre, as reported in The Nation.
Their report projects spending will be down 1% year on year, stating that tourists are adjusting their holiday budgets in response to the strong baht compared to their home currencies. But the Centre’s report expects the number of European tourist arrivals to be about the same for the last four months of 2019, in comparison to the same period last year.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported that 4.44 million European tourists visited from January-August this year, a 1.9% slump. The decline has been seen primarily in the markets of Russia, Germany, Sweden and France.
This year has been challenging for the tourism sector with Thailand facing a stronger baht and tougher competition with other regional destinations stepping up their tourism marketing campaigns.
Thai government introduces new measures to improve tourism
Proposed measures to improve tourism in Thailand have been approved in principle by the council of the economic ministers.
The steps, proposed by the Tourism and Sports Ministry, are expected to be put in place before the end of 2019 and will mean an increase in the number of places and agents offering a VAT refund service to visitors to Thailand.
The Nation reports that some rules around the travel of foreigners within Thailand will be reviewed as part of the new measures. It’s understood hotel and other accommodation providers will be offered financial help, in the form of loans, to upgrade their properties, while new safety rules will be put in place to lessen the risks of accidents or death for tourists.
Thailand also plans to host major entertainment and sporting events in an effort to increase visitor numbers, while trying to attract more international conferences to the country.
Next year, the country expects to welcome 41.8 million foreign visitors, who will spend 2.22 trillion baht, according to the Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Yuthasak Supasorn.
For this year, 40 million visitors are expected. During the first half of 2019, foreign visitor numbers stood at 26.5 million, which is a 2.83% increase from last year. Another 13.3% tourists are expected during the remainder of the year, according to TAT.
