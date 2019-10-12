Fears for 11 year old boy missing in Ayutthaya | The Thaiger

MONTAGE: Sanook.com

Fears are growing for an 11 year old boy, Ter, who has been missing from his home in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, for over two weeks. Ter’s grandmother, Noi, reported him missing to local officials when he failed to return home from school on September 27.

Thai Residents reports that Noi, who is 83 years old, has been caring for Ter since his father died a few years ago and his mother left the area and rarely returns to visit. Noi says she has now remarried and started a new family.

Noi says she has been praying every day for Ter’s safe return and worries that he left home because he feels he misbehaved in some way, or because he owes money to someone. In tears, she says if this is the case, she will happily make amends on Ter’s behalf.

Neighbours told the media that Ter was addicted to gaming, often skipping school to play games. On the day he went missing, he had received 500 baht from the school – a sum given to help children from disadvantaged backgrounds pay for their education.

Some villagers claim they saw Ter sitting on a motorbike in the company of an older man and that Ter approached them and asked for 40 baht for gasoline, which they gave him. Police are now attempting to identify who the man might have been.

Ter is described as 4 foot 4 in height, weighing approximately 35 kilos, with short black hair and pale skin. He was wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and orange flip-flops.

