Father seeks missing suicidal daughter after leaving home with distressing note

PHOTO via Sanook

A concerned father sought police assistance to locate his daughter, who left home with a handwritten note hinting at taking her own life.

At 6pm yesterday, May 18, Phadoemchai Keram, a 57 year old father from Klong Si, Klong Luang, Pathum Thani province, approached Pol. Lt. Col. Siroj Naepnian at Klong Luang Police Station to ask for help in tracking down his 27 year old daughter, Madiena Keram. Madiena left home at 12.01am the previous day, without taking her mobile phone and left behind the concerning note.

Phadoemchai said…

“I am very worried about my daughter.”

He disclosed that just after midnight the previous day, Madiena left home, leaving her mobile phone behind. She was under significant financial stress due to her construction company, where she was not receiving payments from several clients. This burden, combined with familial responsibilities, caused immense stress.

Madiena was seen taking a taxi to a destination near Bang Sue Central Station at 1.21am. In addition to not being able to contact her, Phadoemchai found the note in her room suggesting she was considering suicide, as she felt overwhelmed by the financial issues and the responsibility of supporting the family.

Phadoemchai revealed that he had three children in total, and Madiena, the youngest, was the main source of support for the family. He pleaded with her, if she sees or hears about their situation, to contact them.

He reassures her, saying…

“Your father is very worried. If there’s anything beyond your strength, let’s talk and help each other.”