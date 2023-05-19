Brooke shields celebrates daughter’s birthday in Thailand

Renowned American actress and model Brooke Shields celebrated her daughter’s birthday in Thailand.

Shields has been savouring the picturesque beauty of Thailand following the recent promotional activities for her documentary, Pretty Baby, Daily Mail reported. After spending nearly a week in the Southeast Asian country, Shields shared on Instagram more photos of her idyllic family time.

In a heartfelt post about her daughter Rowan, who turned 20 on Monday, May 15, Shields posted pictures of their quality moments together. In the caption, she exclaimed…

“Look who came to visit mom. Best few days with my birthday girl. I still can’t believe she’s 20.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields)

It was the second time she publicly showered her daughter with love and appreciation on social media for reaching this milestone.

One of the images showcased Shields and Rowan leaning against the poolside of their hotel. Shields, donning a black bikini and a pink and green baseball cap, flashed a smile. Rowan, a student at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, wore a red and white-patterned bikini, her strawberry blonde tresses tied back in a ponytail.

The mother-daughter duo also captured a moment of relaxation on the sandy beach, wearing t-shirts over their swimsuits. Additionally, they indulged in yoga together, striking a sky-reaching pose side by side on a scenic patio deck.

Amidst the fun-filled activities, Shields shared a photo of Rowan enjoying a tropical drink at a beachside bar, her red and white-patterned two-piece enhancing her vibrant look. Shields also tantalised her 1.8 million Instagram followers with a snapshot of their delectable breakfast, consisting of bacon and eggs, avocado, cheese, and fresh fruit.

Shields also shared a photo of herself and Rowan from when Rowan was a child. The caption reads…

“Twenty years ago today you made me a mama. You’re beautiful, smart, kind, and hilarious…You inspire me every single day.”

Last month another American celebrity, Conan O’Brien, was also in Thailand.