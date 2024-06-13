Family searches for missing 77 year old Thai woman in Bangkok

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Relatives are urgently searching for a 77 year old woman who has been missing for two days after visiting a health centre in the Khlong Sam Wa district. Efforts to locate her have so far been unsuccessful.

Facebook user Ratchakorn Wichaitcharn posted an announcement seeking help to find the elderly woman, Ubon Jaitam, who disappeared from Public Health Service Centre 64 in Bang Chan, Khlong Sam Wa, Bangkok, on Tuesday, June 11.

According to the post, Ubon went missing after visiting the district health centre to collect her medication. Normally, she can return home by herself, but this time it seems she may have become disoriented. She was last seen wearing a green Thai fabric shirt with black trousers and carrying a blue cloth bag with white spots.

It is believed that she might have taken a route she remembers, which includes a minibus route from the health centre to her home, passing by the market at kilometre 8 and Fashion Island.

A recent sighting reported Ubon wearing a green T-shirt and carrying a cloth bag while walking near Safari World in Bangkok, appearing tired. Ubon has short hair, a small build, and a stooped posture. Anyone who sees her is urged to contact Ice at 084-9793225.

Ubon’s relatives have been actively searching for her since her disappearance. The Facebook user’s uncle has been looking around kilometre 8, Panya Ram Inthra, Thai Ramit, Hathairat, and Big C Min Buri. They are currently reviewing CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, a friend’s partner has been searching the Fashion Island area, Hathairat, and Khu Bon. Ubon’s friends and village health volunteers are also helping in the search. So far, there have been no successful leads, reported KhaoSod.

“Please, if anyone has seen her, contact us immediately.”

