Search continues for missing Thai man at Srinakarin Dam

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 16:34, 07 June 2024| Updated: 16:34, 07 June 2024
56 2 minutes read
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The search for a 41 year old Thai man continues 20 days after he went missing during a trip to the Srinakarin Dam. The former university lecturer was last seen on May 19 during a gathering with 30 friends. Despite extensive efforts from authorities and local villagers, there has been no sign of him.

At 1.30pm today, Jaturapuch aka Toey’s aunt spoke to Khaosod Online, expressing her hope that the search efforts, which will continue over the weekend, will yield some results. She mentioned that it has been a long time, and while it has allowed her to prepare for the worst, it remains a difficult situation for everyone involved.

“The foundation will continue searching this weekend. We hope to find him, but it has been so long that it’s hard to stay hopeful.”

She explained that the search operations began as soon as Toey was reported missing, and she appreciates the efforts from all parties, including the local villagers, who have been very cooperative in searching both on land and in the water.

Related news

The aunt also shared that the search team informed her about the challenging conditions within the Srinakarin Dam. The water is extremely deep, ranging from 70 to 100 metres, and very cold, making it difficult for a human body to float to the surface.

In a conversation with the police, Toey’s friends confirmed that they last saw him on the raft near the dam’s edge. They did not see him fall into the water or walk away, adding to the mystery of his disappearance.

Renewed efforts

Toey’s mother is deeply affected by the news, as he is her only son. Toey’s father passed away, and though Toey worked in Bangkok, he would occasionally visit his aunt in the countryside. His mother, now retired, would sometimes join these visits, but she wasn’t very aware of his movements as they were not very close due to his age and independence.

Toey’s friends from the trip mentioned that they only realised he was missing the day they were supposed to return.

The search for Toey will continue over the next few days with renewed efforts, hoping to bring some closure to his family and friends, reported KhaoSod.

“I just hope we find him. It’s been so long, and we need to know what happened.”

Anyone with information about Toey’s whereabouts is urged to contact the local authorities as the search efforts continue.

Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

Related Articles

Company in Pak Chong under investigation for waste dumping

Published: 16:12, 07 June 2024

Thai singer’s wife accused of embezzling 60 million baht

Published: 16:10, 07 June 2024

TMD issues weather warning for 39 provinces, rain in Bangkok

Published: 16:06, 07 June 2024

Srettha joins meeting at Thaksin’s mansion for Thai goverment talk

Published: 16:02, 07 June 2024