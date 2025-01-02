Family disputes suicide claim in security guard’s mysterious death

Published: 17:13, 02 January 2025
Family disputes suicide claim in security guard’s mysterious death
Photo via Channel 8

The family of a missing Thai security guard is seeking justice following his mysterious death at an abandoned house in the central province of Kanchanaburi, which police officers ruled as suicide.

The family of the 57 year old security guard, Daeng, reached out to Channel 8, urging a further investigation into his death. Daeng had reportedly been missing for seven days since December 22, before his body was discovered on December 29 in the abandoned house, located 300 metres from his rented room.

Police informed Daeng’s family that he committed suicide in the abandoned house, but the family remains unconvinced.

Daeng worked as a security guard for a company in the city centre of Kanchanaburi for about a year. In his free time, he raised fighting cocks, keeping nearly 40 of them in coops near his rented room.

Daeng’s family and neighbours agreed that he was deeply attached to his chickens and would never have left them to starve if he intended to take his own life. Despite raising fighting cocks, he never put them in fights, as his love for them was purely sentimental.

The family revealed to Channel 8 that Daeng’s room showed signs of a search, with his belongings scattered across the floor. One of the security cameras was missing, but none of his belongings or valuables appeared to have been stolen.

Thai guard death ruled as suicide
Photo via Channel 8

Daeng’s sister, identified only as A, examined his mobile phone and discovered suspicious videos. In the footage, Daeng stated that he had been accused of theft but insisted he was innocent. A believes that the theft accusation may be connected to her brother’s death.

Thai man mysterious death in Kanchanaburi
Photo via Channel 8

In one video, Daeng said…

“Regarding the electric wire theft, I suspect Meow and Jo. I suspect Meow because of the knife he always carries on his sidecar motorcycle. Please investigate this for me. I don’t want to be a scapegoat. If anything happens to me, start the investigation with Uncle Chian.”

Thai security guard family unconvinced suicide
Photo via Channel 8

As of now, the police have not provided any updates or developments regarding the case. The identities of three people mentioned by the deceased had not yet been confirmed as well.

