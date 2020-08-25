Facebook blocks page critical of the Thai Monarchy | The Thaiger

Thailand
Facebook blocks page critical of the Thai Monarchy
“Access to this group has been restricted within Thailand pursuant to a legal request from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.”
Facebook has blocked a popular group page that’s known for being critical of the Thai Monarchy. The social media platform may have faced defamation charges from the Thai government if the content was not taken down.
The group page “Royalist Marketplace” had around 1 million members and had been very active before it was taken down. The administrator of the page, fugitive critic Pavin Chachavalpongpun, is facing charges related to the Facebook group. Pavin, who is self-exiled and works as an associate professor in Japan, says the Facebook group played a large role in empowering people to get involved in pro-democracy protests.
When members tried to open the page yesterday, an alert said “Access to this group has been restricted within Thailand pursuant to a legal request from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.”
Facebook has declined to respond to questions from Reuters about why the page was blocked, but the company say that in the past, when it receives a complaint regarding a post that violates local laws, they will restrict the content in that country.
Pavin claims Facebook has “bowed” to Thailand’s military-run government. He told Reuters that the group is just part of a process to bring democracy to Thailand.
“By doing this, Facebook is cooperating with the authoritarian regime to obstruct democracy and cultivating authoritarianism in Thailand. The online platform allowed people to the freedom to express their political opinions.”
This isn’t the first time Facebook has received threats of legal action from the Thai government. On August 10, the social media company received a court order to remove the content that allegedly violated Thailand’s Computer Crime Act.
Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta gave Facebook 15 days to take down the content or pay a fine up to 200,000 baht with an extra 5,000 baht per day until the content is taken down.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Bangkok man allegedly kills 1, injures another in fight outside liquor store
A man allegedly attacked and stabbed a man to death outside a Bangkok liquor store in the Don Muang district. Another man was stabbed and severely injured when he stepped in to break up the fight. 46 year old Itthiphol Sunsomboon died at the scene after suffering from 4 knife wounds to his chest. Emergency responders tried to resuscitate the man, but were not successful. Another man, 25 year old Sophon Khamjaroen is now in stable condition at Bhumibol Hospital, but police say his stomach was cut so deep that his intestines could be seen “spilling out.” 30 year old […]
Crime
Student activist arrested on charges from protesting
Police arrested a student while he protesting outside a market PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was visiting. The student Panupong Jadnok, known as Mike Rayong, was holding up a sign saying “1,000 rai sea reclamation. What will Rayong people get?” Apparently Mike’s land reclamation protest didn’t have much to do with his arrest. He had an arrest warrant for his role in the August 10 protest at Thammasat University in Pathum Thani. The student was also arrested on August 8 for his role in the July 18 protest at Democracy Monument. Mike says his protest yesterday didn’t have anything to do with […]
Crime
Student charged with fatal recklessness for cheerleader’s death
A university student is charged with fatal recklessness after she allegedly ordered a cheerleader at practice to run until she collapsed. 19 year old Phornphiphat “Nong Mint” Eaddam, a first year student at Rajabhat University in Phuket, died at a local hospital. The second year student known as Prae allegedly forced the first year student to run 8 laps at the university as a punishment for mistakes made at practice. Police did not release her full name for her protection. Nong Mint collapsed on the sixth lap and died the next morning at Vachira Phuket Hospital. The autopsy report says […]
Thailand’s retail and property markets adapt and move online
Bangkok man allegedly kills 1, injures another in fight outside liquor store
Want to go to prison? Thailand’s prisons may become tourist attractions
First phase of Phuket tram system to launch in 2026, costing 35 billion baht
Provincial governors ordered to follow up on Thais released from state quarantine
Student activist arrested on charges from protesting
Student representatives accuse teachers of bullying, call on Education Ministry to act
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
Facebook blocks page critical of the Thai Monarchy
China admits skipping clinical trials in roll-out of Covid vaccine for high-risk groups
Navy defends their purchase of 2 new Chinese submarines
14 dead, 75 injured in southern Philippines suicide bomb attacks
Pranked: FoodPanda delivers dozens of coffee orders to random Phuket neighborhood
Cabling fire cuts comms and electricity to parts of Pattaya
Thailand plans for global cannabis trade
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
Separate licence to be required for big bikes
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
Medical tourists are permitted to come to Thailand at this time
SE Asia’s most popular islands still ‘on hold’ as they wait to re-open to international tourists
NSC extends Emergency Decree through September
Panel announces plans to boost tourism, create 1 million jobs
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
It’s official: Tourism to return to Phuket in October – VIDEO
Covid-19 case detected outside state quarantine, first in weeks
Thai PM voices concern over students’ 3 finger salute
Emergency Decree set to be extended again
Thai Airways procurement probe points to corruption
Austrian man dies in head-on collision in Phuket
Thanathorn demands answers over budget increase for Royal office
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats3 days ago
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
- Opinion1 day ago
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
- Phuket3 days ago
It’s official: Tourism to return to Phuket in October – VIDEO
- Politics3 days ago
Thanathorn demands answers over budget increase for Royal office
- Bangkok3 days ago
Absent actress slapped with 33 year sentence for drugs by Appeals Court
- Politics4 days ago
FoodPanda added to boycott list over protest reporting
- Politics2 days ago
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai tourism sector “seriously wounded” by pandemic