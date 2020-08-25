Connect with us

Thailand

Facebook blocks page critical of the Thai Monarchy

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Facebook blocks page critical of the Thai Monarchy | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Unsplash: Kon Karampelas
    • follow us in feedly

“Access to this group has been restricted within Thailand pursuant to a legal request from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.”

Facebook has blocked a popular group page that’s known for being critical of the Thai Monarchy. The social media platform may have faced defamation charges from the Thai government if the content was not taken down.

The group page “Royalist Marketplace” had around 1 million members and had been very active before it was taken down. The administrator of the page, fugitive critic Pavin Chachavalpongpun, is facing charges related to the Facebook group. Pavin, who is self-exiled and works as an associate professor in Japan, says the Facebook group played a large role in empowering people to get involved in pro-democracy protests.

When members tried to open the page yesterday, an alert said “Access to this group has been restricted within Thailand pursuant to a legal request from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.”

Facebook has declined to respond to questions from Reuters about why the page was blocked, but the company say that in the past, when it receives a complaint regarding a post that violates local laws, they will restrict the content in that country.

Pavin claims Facebook has “bowed” to Thailand’s military-run government. He told Reuters that the group is just part of a process to bring democracy to Thailand.

“By doing this, Facebook is cooperating with the authoritarian regime to obstruct democracy and cultivating authoritarianism in Thailand. The online platform allowed people to the freedom to express their political opinions.”

This isn’t the first time Facebook has received threats of legal action from the Thai government. On August 10, the social media company received a court order to remove the content that allegedly violated Thailand’s Computer Crime Act.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta gave Facebook 15 days to take down the content or pay a fine up to 200,000 baht with an extra 5,000 baht per day until the content is taken down.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Bangkok man allegedly kills 1, injures another in fight outside liquor store

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

40 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Bangkok man allegedly kills 1, injures another in fight outside liquor store | The Thaiger
PHOTO: MGR Online

A man allegedly attacked and stabbed a man to death outside a Bangkok liquor store in the Don Muang district. Another man was stabbed and severely injured when he stepped in to break up the fight. 46 year old Itthiphol Sunsomboon died at the scene after suffering from 4 knife wounds to his chest. Emergency responders tried to resuscitate the man, but were not successful. Another man, 25 year old Sophon Khamjaroen is now in stable condition at Bhumibol Hospital, but police say his stomach was cut so deep that his intestines could be seen “spilling out.” 30 year old […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Student activist arrested on charges from protesting

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Student activist arrested on charges from protesting | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai Post

Police arrested a student while he protesting outside a market PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was visiting. The student Panupong Jadnok, known as Mike Rayong, was holding up a sign saying “1,000 rai sea reclamation. What will Rayong people get?” Apparently Mike’s land reclamation protest didn’t have much to do with his arrest. He had an arrest warrant for his role in the August 10 protest at Thammasat University in Pathum Thani. The student was also arrested on August 8 for his role in the July 18 protest at Democracy Monument. Mike says his protest yesterday didn’t have anything to do with […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Student charged with fatal recklessness for cheerleader’s death

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

23 hours ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

Student charged with fatal recklessness for cheerleader&#8217;s death | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Bright TV

A university student is charged with fatal recklessness after she allegedly ordered a cheerleader at practice to run until she collapsed. 19 year old Phornphiphat “Nong Mint” Eaddam, a first year student at Rajabhat University in Phuket, died at a local hospital. The second year student known as Prae allegedly forced the first year student to run 8 laps at the university as a punishment for mistakes made at practice. Police did not release her full name for her protection. Nong Mint collapsed on the sixth lap and died the next morning at Vachira Phuket Hospital. The autopsy report says […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending