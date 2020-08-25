China admits skipping clinical trials in roll-out of Covid vaccine for high-risk groups | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
China admits skipping clinical trials in roll-out of Covid vaccine for high-risk groups
As Russian President Vladimir Putin trumpets the launch of the country’s Covid-19 vaccine, China says it’s been administering its own vaccine since late July, foregoing clinical trials. Officials in Beijing say healthcare workers and those employed in state-owned enterprises have been first to receive the vaccine, under what it calls “urgent use” protocols, according to a Nation Thailand report.
The news comes as health officials around the world consider how much they should fast-track normal processes in order to get a Covid-19 vaccine to market as a matter of urgency. While some governments insist they will not cut corners in the development process, they are faced with the devastating cost to human life, along with shattered economies, as a result of the ongoing pandemic.
China first began testing its vaccine on the country’s military, and that has now been expanded to key workers, with the head of the country’s coronavirus vaccine development programme, Zheng Zhongwei, confirming the move on state TV. It’s understood that, come autumn, officials may expand vaccination to employees at food markets, as well as those working in transport and the service industries.
“In order to prevent the disease spread in the fall and winter, we are considering a moderate expansion in the programme. The purpose would be to first build an immunity barrier among special groups in the population.”
Meanwhile, the head of China’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, along with several other officials, claim they’ve had the vaccine. And in announcing the Russian vaccine, President Vladmir Putin has downplayed concerns over its safety, saying his own daughter has had it.
The announcements from Moscow and Beijing are making US President Donald Trump impatient, anxious as he may be to announce the arrival of a US-made vaccine in time for the presidential election in November. He has taken to Twitter to accuse the Food and Drug Administration and the “deep state” of delaying the process, without going into any further detail. He is also making much of the FDA’s use of donated plasma from recovered Covid patients as a treatment.
What is not clear when it comes to the Chinese vaccine is why they did not announce its use until a month after the roll-out. There is speculation that officials may have wanted the option of ending it quietly in the event of severe side-effects. The country says few of those who’ve been vaccinated have reported adverse side-effects and none have reported fever. What is not known is now many people have now been vaccinated.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Provincial governors ordered to follow up on Thais released from state quarantine
Thailand’s Interior Ministry has issued an order to provincial governors to follow up with repatriated Thais who return to their home provinces once released from state quarantine. The instruction comes after two women, recently returned from Dubai, tested positive several weeks after being released from quarantine. Both had returned to their home provinces of Loei and Chaiyaphum, in the north-east of the country. However, the government’s Covid-19 task force says the tests merely showed the women had antibodies for the virus in their systems and that they were most likely infected while still in Dubai. Chatchai Phromlert, permanent secretary at […]
World
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
Hong Kong’s commerce chief, Edward Yau, says the Special Administrative Region is once again chatting to Thailand authorities, and Japan, regarding the possible formation of “travel bubbles”. The talks were suspended last month as Hong Kong battled a third wave ‘spike’ of the Covid-19 virus. Now, the idea of mutually beneficial travel agreements is back on the table, subject to a agreed testing procedures to screen travellers for the virus, in both directions. A report in the Bangkok Post says Yau made the announcement while speaking at a webinar hosted by the Hong Kong Productivity Council. He says that, while Hong […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bali’s borders closed to international tourists the end of 2020
Planning a trip to Bali? Think again. Bali’s borders are closed for foreign tourists for the rest of the year. The Indonesian island was set to lift restrictions on September 11, but the Bali governor says it is still not safe to have people entering and leaving due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thailand has also pushed international tourist travel until at least 2021. The popular and Instagram famous tourist destination hit a low during the pandemic with a significant drop in flight to and from Bali along with empty hotels and restaurants. While the island needs to recover its tourism […]
Thailand’s retail and property markets adapt and move online
Bangkok man allegedly kills 1, injures another in fight outside liquor store
Want to go to prison? Thailand’s prisons may become tourist attractions
First phase of Phuket tram system to launch in 2026, costing 35 billion baht
Provincial governors ordered to follow up on Thais released from state quarantine
Student activist arrested on charges from protesting
Student representatives accuse teachers of bullying, call on Education Ministry to act
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
Facebook blocks page critical of the Thai Monarchy
China admits skipping clinical trials in roll-out of Covid vaccine for high-risk groups
Navy defends their purchase of 2 new Chinese submarines
14 dead, 75 injured in southern Philippines suicide bomb attacks
Pranked: FoodPanda delivers dozens of coffee orders to random Phuket neighborhood
Cabling fire cuts comms and electricity to parts of Pattaya
Thailand plans for global cannabis trade
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
Separate licence to be required for big bikes
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
Medical tourists are permitted to come to Thailand at this time
SE Asia’s most popular islands still ‘on hold’ as they wait to re-open to international tourists
NSC extends Emergency Decree through September
Panel announces plans to boost tourism, create 1 million jobs
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
It’s official: Tourism to return to Phuket in October – VIDEO
Covid-19 case detected outside state quarantine, first in weeks
Thai PM voices concern over students’ 3 finger salute
Emergency Decree set to be extended again
Thai Airways procurement probe points to corruption
Austrian man dies in head-on collision in Phuket
Thanathorn demands answers over budget increase for Royal office
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats3 days ago
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
- Opinion1 day ago
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
- Phuket3 days ago
It’s official: Tourism to return to Phuket in October – VIDEO
- Politics3 days ago
Thanathorn demands answers over budget increase for Royal office
- Bangkok3 days ago
Absent actress slapped with 33 year sentence for drugs by Appeals Court
- Politics4 days ago
FoodPanda added to boycott list over protest reporting
- Politics2 days ago
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai tourism sector “seriously wounded” by pandemic
Preesy Chepuce
August 25, 2020 at 10:21 am
Imagine being forced to take an experimental drug…
Reminds you of Mengele in WW2
Tony
August 25, 2020 at 12:54 pm
It is worse then in WW2 – CCP is doomed to fail