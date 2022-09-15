Indonesia
European tourists apologise for peeing on sacred mountain in Indonesia
A European couple are under fire by Indonesian netizens who are not happy that one of them peed on the sacred Mount Bromo in the Tengger mountains in East Java, Indonesia.
According to Coconuts, the pair posted a video on Instagram of their trip to Bromo National Park. In one part of the video, the male tourist is pictured weeing on the peak of the active volcano.
Indonesian netizens say that what they did was offensive to both Hindus and the Tengger tribe, who believe the mountain to be a sacred site.
The couple has since apologised, saying in a video that they “didn’t think”…
“We come from a small country in Europe and are used to being in the mountains. We are always outside and do a lot outdoors. We really did not know what kind of holy temple the Bromo is for the Hindu community.”
“Sadly here in Europe we do not get in touch much with the Hindu culture and have a serious lack of knowledge here.”
The couple didn’t say which country they come from. However, they speak German, so the “small country” could be Luxembourg or Belgium.
The apology has not been accepted by everyone – with netizens arguing that if you are travelling to a country, you ought to do some basic research about their beliefs and customs.
Luckily, the pair have already left Indonesia, so it is unlikely that they will get in trouble with the authorities.
Tourists causing trouble is nothing new in Indonesia. Shortly after cannabis was decriminalised in Thailand in June, a Brazilian student was arrested in Bali for smuggling 9.1 grams of cannabis into Indonesia from Thailand.
The 25 year old student was charged with Article 111 and Article 113 of Indonesian law and is facing at least four years in prison, which would be quite lucky as drug smuggling can land you the death penalty in Indonesia.
In May, a foreign woman in Thailand made headlines when she used a spirit house as a table as Thais around her lit incense and paid their respects to the spirits. Although it could be taken as offensive to Thai culture, most netizens were entertained rather than annoyed at her cultural faux pas.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Cannabis bill torched by Thai Parliament
Teen accidentally shoots friend dead in a school near Bangkok
European tourists apologise for peeing on sacred mountain in Indonesia
Splash about in Andamanda Phuket Water Park and have a little extra fun with the mascots
Pattaya gunman on the loose
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
Thai YouTuber criticised after teaching rude word to foreigner
Thai cabinet extends excise diesel tax cut for 2 more months
Thai frog farmer says country music is his key to success
Family of Aussie cricket legend furious over Channel 9 bioseries
Monkeys barge into new Phuket resort
9-month pregnant woman & husband arrested on drug charges
Missing German/Finnish tourist leaves Thailand
Soldier allegedly sexually assaults woman on military premises
Lightning strike sets car on fire in Bangkok
More details emerge on pregnant Thai woman found dead in pond
Best suit tailors in Phuket that’ll make you look fly
New ferry cruise between Pattaya and Samui completes test run
5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
Man stabbed on Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach reportedly over noise dispute
Khon Kaen Police give residents iron rods to protect themselves
Man complains after 23 taxi drivers in Bangkok refuse to serve him
Bare knuckle boxer flashes boobs after Bangkok victory
Thailand orders 20th Century Fox to pay 10 million baht to restore Maya Bay
VIDEO: Elephant kills monk in eastern Thailand
VIDEO: King cobra slithers into closet in southern Thailand
Herd of 40 wild elephants devour 60 rai of crops in northeast Thailand
UPDATE: Kanchana Buri skywalk opens and closes on River Kwai
Stingy foreigner pays Thai taxi rider 20 cents for 450-baht ride
Koh Chang locals urged to evacuate as more rain predicted
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
Best suit tailors in Phuket that’ll make you look fly
-
Best of3 days ago
5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet
-
Best of23 mins ago
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
-
Thailand1 day ago
Khon Kaen Police give residents iron rods to protect themselves
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Man complains after 23 taxi drivers in Bangkok refuse to serve him
-
Crime2 days ago
Thailand orders 20th Century Fox to pay 10 million baht to restore Maya Bay
-
Thailand3 days ago
VIDEO: Elephant kills monk in eastern Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
VIDEO: King cobra slithers into closet in southern Thailand