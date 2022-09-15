Sponsored
How to choose the ideal nanny for your family in Thailand (2022)
SPONSORED
Looking for a nanny for your child in Thailand? If yes then you have come to the right place as we have outlined the steps of how to choose an ideal nanny for your family. Having a great nanny can make your life way easier but finding the one that best suits your family can be a daunting task. This is because there are lots of factors to put into consideration when choosing an ideal nanny and the most important of course is your child’s safety.
We have compiled a few factors to take into consideration when choosing the perfect nanny for your family so read on.
Identify your needs
Before you hire a nanny, it is good to consider what type of support you need. Are you a working parent with a hectic schedule and needing a full-time babysitter to look after your child when you work or do you just need someone who comes in part-time? Does the nanny have to have special needs experience or do you want a type of nanny who can juggle tasks and run other types of errands for you? Furthermore, it would be good to decide when you want the nanny to be available and how often you need her.
Once you have that clear picture of what type of childcare services you want for your child, you can share your expectations before you hire her to avoid problems in the future. Tell her about your parenting style and also tell them about your children. Are there some special needs your child has or is under any medications that the nanny can assist with?
Furthermore, to ensure that your child is in safe hands, it is highly recommended to check the background of your nanny to make sure that she has no criminal records. A way to do it is to hire her from a trusted agent that has her record or check with her previous employers and hear their feedback about her.
Think long term
Rather than thinking about your child’s immediate needs, it is better to consider your whole family’s needs. A nanny can be an incredible asset to your family if you hire someone who is responsible, reliable and has a good relationship with you. A newborn child may need a nanny that is warm and nurturing but a great nanny is the one that can grow with your child and challenge them every step of the way.
Parents who are on a budget may want to hire a nanny who can do the job and charge less. But if you have numerous children, it would be ideal to opt for a nanny that has experience with sleep training, toilet training, or caring for multiple children at once.
If you have older children, having an experienced nanny who can plan your child’s daily activities can help relieve some of the pressure, especially if you are a working parent. You will feel at ease knowing that your child is being given quality care and that their day is planned out, safe, and stimulating.
Finding a child care service provider with the ideal skill set for your child and values that are aligned with your family could make your life much easier in the long term.
Where to look for a nanny
Some of the ways you can find your ideal nanny is to ask your friends or people you know to recommend you a nanny that you can rely on and trust. You can also use social media platforms and go to groups where people are constantly posting jobs.
Another great way to find a childcare service provider that is most suitable for your family is to contact a trusted home services platform. SAIJAI, Thailand’s leading home service marketplace offers a large selection of homecare services. Through this platform, you can browse for a nanny or a babysitter that is the best fit for your family. SAIJAI has all you need for in-home or vacation child care, including bilingual nannies who are available daily, hourly, or both! You can examine their profiles and choose the nanny who best for your family after viewing their profiles.
In conclusion, every family will have their own preferences for the type of childcare services they want. It is therefore important to determine your needs and set clear expectations early on. Also before hiring a nanny, it is important to think long-term. This is because, at the end of the day, we want someone who can blend in well with the family and are able to provide your child with the quality care they need. Visit SAIJAI, to browse and find the nanny that best matches your family’s needs!
You may also check out our article on the Top 5 reasons to hire a professional driver in Thailand.
Receive a special 50 Baht discount on your booking by informing admin the code SAIJAITHAIGER
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Cannabis bill torched by Thai Parliament
Teen accidentally shoots friend dead in a school near Bangkok
European tourists apologise for peeing on sacred mountain in Indonesia
Splash about in Andamanda Phuket Water Park and have a little extra fun with the mascots
Pattaya gunman on the loose
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
Thai YouTuber criticised after teaching rude word to foreigner
Thai cabinet extends excise diesel tax cut for 2 more months
Thai frog farmer says country music is his key to success
Family of Aussie cricket legend furious over Channel 9 bioseries
Monkeys barge into new Phuket resort
9-month pregnant woman & husband arrested on drug charges
Missing German/Finnish tourist leaves Thailand
Soldier allegedly sexually assaults woman on military premises
Lightning strike sets car on fire in Bangkok
More details emerge on pregnant Thai woman found dead in pond
Best suit tailors in Phuket that’ll make you look fly
New ferry cruise between Pattaya and Samui completes test run
5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
Man stabbed on Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach reportedly over noise dispute
Khon Kaen Police give residents iron rods to protect themselves
Man complains after 23 taxi drivers in Bangkok refuse to serve him
Bare knuckle boxer flashes boobs after Bangkok victory
Thailand orders 20th Century Fox to pay 10 million baht to restore Maya Bay
VIDEO: Elephant kills monk in eastern Thailand
VIDEO: King cobra slithers into closet in southern Thailand
Herd of 40 wild elephants devour 60 rai of crops in northeast Thailand
UPDATE: Kanchana Buri skywalk opens and closes on River Kwai
Stingy foreigner pays Thai taxi rider 20 cents for 450-baht ride
Koh Chang locals urged to evacuate as more rain predicted
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
Best suit tailors in Phuket that’ll make you look fly
-
Best of3 days ago
5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet
-
Best of31 mins ago
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
-
Thailand1 day ago
Khon Kaen Police give residents iron rods to protect themselves
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Man complains after 23 taxi drivers in Bangkok refuse to serve him
-
Crime2 days ago
Thailand orders 20th Century Fox to pay 10 million baht to restore Maya Bay
-
Thailand3 days ago
VIDEO: Elephant kills monk in eastern Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
VIDEO: King cobra slithers into closet in southern Thailand