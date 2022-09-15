Teen accidentally shoots friend dead in a school near Bangkok

A 15 year old schoolboy was accidentally shot dead by his friend at a school in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok.

The friend tried to conceal the truth by claiming his friend’s desktop computer exploded and killed him.

The incident happened at 1.30pm today inside the Wat Lad Pla Dook School’s computer room in the Bang Bua Thong district of Nonthaburi.

The dead schoolboy was identified as Chok. He had a 3-4 centimetres’ deep wound near his eyebrow.

The female teacher outside the classroom said she heard an exploding sound and rushed to the room where she found Chok on the floor in a pool of blood. She asked students to call other teachers to the scene and notified the police and rescue team.

The teacher reported that the school had just bought ten new desktop computers for the students. A student friend who sat beside Chok said Chok’s computer exploded 10 minutes after he switched it on.

The friend said there was no weird smell or any electric shock sounds before the explosion. This student added that his ears were buzzing due to the exploding sound. Another classmate sitting near Chok suffered from a small injury to his face.

The monitor and CPU weren’t damaged, only the keyboard was cracked and blamed for exploding and causing Chok’s death.

After police questioned teachers and students in the computer classroom they discovered the cause of the death wasn’t any explosion after all but a gun shooting.

Chok’s friend eventually admitted that he accidentally shot his friend. The teen gunman is still being questioned by police officers.

