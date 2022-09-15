Connect with us

Thailand

Teen accidentally shoots friend dead in a school near Bangkok

Published

 on 

Photo by Toon Rku

A 15 year old schoolboy was accidentally shot dead by his friend at a school in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok.

The friend tried to conceal the truth by claiming his friend’s desktop computer exploded and killed him.

The incident happened at 1.30pm today inside the Wat Lad Pla Dook School’s computer room in the Bang Bua Thong district of Nonthaburi.

The dead schoolboy was identified as Chok. He had a 3-4 centimetres’ deep wound near his eyebrow.

The female teacher outside the classroom said she heard an exploding sound and rushed to the room where she found Chok on the floor in a pool of blood. She asked students to call other teachers to the scene and notified the police and rescue team.

The teacher reported that the school had just bought ten new desktop computers for the students. A student friend who sat beside Chok said Chok’s computer exploded 10 minutes after he switched it on.

The friend said there was no weird smell or any electric shock sounds before the explosion. This student added that his ears were buzzing due to the exploding sound. Another classmate sitting near Chok suffered from a small injury to his face.

The monitor and CPU weren’t damaged, only the keyboard was cracked and blamed for exploding and causing Chok’s death.

After police questioned teachers and students in the computer classroom they discovered the cause of the death wasn’t any explosion after all but a gun shooting.

Chok’s friend eventually admitted that he accidentally shot his friend. The teen gunman is still being questioned by police officers.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Sanook | One 31 | Channel 3

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand5 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Cannabis bill torched by Thai Parliament 
Thailand8 mins ago

Teen accidentally shoots friend dead in a school near Bangkok
Indonesia9 mins ago

European tourists apologise for peeing on sacred mountain in Indonesia
Sponsored7 hours ago

Splash about in Andamanda Phuket Water Park and have a little extra fun with the mascots
Pattaya16 mins ago

Pattaya gunman on the loose
Travel23 mins ago

Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
Thailand49 mins ago

Thai YouTuber criticised after teaching rude word to foreigner
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Economy59 mins ago

Thai cabinet extends excise diesel tax cut for 2 more months
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai frog farmer says country music is his key to success
Thailand1 hour ago

Family of Aussie cricket legend furious over Channel 9 bioseries
Phuket2 hours ago

Monkeys barge into new Phuket resort
Thailand2 hours ago

9-month pregnant woman & husband arrested on drug charges
Thailand3 hours ago

Missing German/Finnish tourist leaves Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

Soldier allegedly sexually assaults woman on military premises
Bangkok3 hours ago

Lightning strike sets car on fire in Bangkok
Crime3 hours ago

More details emerge on pregnant Thai woman found dead in pond
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending