Deadly denial: No sick leave for employee leads to tragic end

Tragedy struck a major company in Samut Prakan’s Bang Pu industrial estate, leaving an employee dead after being denied sick leave. The worker, who had never taken a day off, was pressured to keep working despite being unwell, and the heartbreaking outcome sparked outrage and calls for justice.

Yesterday, September 15, the shocking story was shared on the popular Facebook page Young Workers, which boasts over 190,000 followers. The post included a grim screenshot from the Line app, showing a conversation that revealed the distressing situation.

“Please provide a medical certificate. You’ve taken several days off. How are you doing? From the doctor’s certificate, you have to send a death certificate. The employee has passed away now.”

The message drew a flood of sad emojis from the page’s members.

The page further added that a supervisor at a well-known company in the Bang Pu industrial estate, Samut Prakan, did not allow an employee to take sick leave, indirectly pressuring them to come to work, reported KhaoSod

“The employee, who had never taken a day off, fell ill and has now passed away. #Condolences to the family.”

Sick leave denied

The initial post came from a co-worker but was later deleted. To summarise, the employee requested to extend their sick leave but the supervisor denied the request. The exact nature of the pressure applied by the supervisor is unclear but it forced the employee to work while still unwell. The employee was also denied permission to leave early, resulting in a delayed doctor’s visit and subsequent death.”

This disturbing revelation sparked widespread concern and compassion online. Many are questioning the company’s policies and the supervisor’s actions, highlighting the dire consequences of neglecting employee welfare. The incident underscores the critical importance of respecting employees’ health and providing adequate support during illnesses.

Amid the public outcry, social media users are demanding accountability and justice for the deceased worker. There are calls to scrutinise the company’s sick leave policies and overall treatment of employees, emphasising the need for a compassionate approach to leadership.

The stark reality of this incident is that it serves as a grave reminder of the potential human cost when companies fail to prioritise the well-being of their workforce. The untimely death of the dedicated employee has cast a harsh light on workplace health policies and raises significant questions about the responsibilities of employers in ensuring a safe and healthy working environment.

Now under intense scrutiny, the company in Samut Prakan’s Bang Pu industrial estate faces immense pressure to review its workplace policies urgently.