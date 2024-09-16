Chef’s beef: Thai hotel cook fumes over boozy neighbour’s foul play

Image: KhaoSod

A renowned hotel chef in Phatthalung expressed his frustration over his neighbour’s disruptive behaviour. The neighbour, a physical education teacher and habitual drinker, frequently shouts insults, raises his middle finger at security cameras, and claims he can do whatever he wants in the area.

The chef, 43 year old Weerapong, who works at a well-known hotel, shared his distress with reporters yesterday, September 15. After buying a terraced house in an estate in Phatthalung City for over 3 million baht, he and his family hoped for a peaceful life.

Advertisements

However, the behaviour of their neighbour, who lives next door, has made that impossible. The neighbour, a teacher at a school under the jurisdiction of the Phatthalung Provincial Administrative Organisation, often gets drunk and shouts offensive remarks at Weerapong’s family, creating an environment of fear and discomfort, especially for Weerapong’s son, who is often home alone.

Weerapong previously worked in Phuket and relocated to Phatthalung with his family for work. His wife works as a housekeeper at the same hotel. They chose their current home for its proximity to their workplaces.

Weerapong explained that the neighbour’s aggressive behaviour began shortly after they moved in. Despite efforts to resolve the situation amicably by reporting it to the housing project owner, he was advised to handle the issue directly, as they were all adults.

The situation escalated to the point where Weerapong installed security cameras to monitor the harassment. However, the neighbour continues to shout at the cameras and frequently makes obscene gestures. Weerapong shares the tactics used by his neighbours in an attempt to harass him.

Attempts of intimidation

Advertisements

“He even brings his students to park in front of my house, telling them that this is the house at odds with their teacher. It’s a clear attempt to intimidate and harass us.”

Weerapong’s son expressed his fear and anxiety about being home alone, especially when his father works late and his mother returns in the evening.

“I feel scared when I’m alone. The neighbour gets drunk and yells a lot. It’s terrifying.”

The ongoing harassment and the neighbour’s claims of local dominance have left Weerapong and his family feeling unsafe and desperate for a resolution. Despite the installation of security measures, the aggressive behaviour persists, and the family remains in distress.

Weerapong’s attempts to address the situation with the housing project owner have not yielded any positive results, leaving him and his family in a continuous state of anxiety. The chef hopes for a peaceful resolution to ensure the safety and well-being of his family in their own home.