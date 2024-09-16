Body of missing fisherman found after three days in Bueng Kan

Image: KhaoSod

The lifeless body of a middle-aged fisherman was discovered floating in a stream after being missing for three days in Bueng Kan. The last sighting of him was while he was casting a fishing net. Relatives found only his clothes and sandals left behind.

At 10.30am today, September 15, Duangjai Putthaammat, the village head of Moo 10, Ban Saen Samran, in Bueng Kan, reported that the body of the fisherman, 57 year old Damrong, also known as Khaek Khamphipak, was found floating in Lam Huai Dok Mai, about 1 kilometre from the drowning site.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Pakorn Panyamongkol, along with a doctor from Bueng Kan Hospital and the Ruam Jai Bueng Kan rescue team, conducted an initial examination of the body. The deceased was found face down and naked.

The body was taken to a rubber plantation for a preliminary autopsy. Relatives did not suspect foul play and requested the body be returned for traditional funeral rites.

Before the discovery of his body today, the Sawang Sriwilai rescue team and the Border Patrol Police Company 244 had deployed two boats to search for the missing man since September 13.

Chaliao, the deceased’s sister, mentioned that on the afternoon of September 13, someone saw her brother casting a net near a block-converse bridge, where the water current was strong and swirling. After that, he was not seen again.

Only his clothes and sandals were found. It was believed that he was sucked into the waters by the strong current, reported KhaoSod.

In recounting the events, Chaliao expressed sorrow over the tragic incident and thanked everyone involved in the search efforts. The community’s response underscores the solidarity and support amongst villagers during times of distress.

The discovery of Damrong’s body brings a tragic end to the three-day search, highlighting the dangers posed by strong water currents and the importance of exercising caution during such activities. As the village mourns the loss, the incident serves as a sombre reminder of the perils that can arise from seemingly routine tasks.