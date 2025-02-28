Elongated log damages car radiator on Thai bypass road

Elongated log damages car radiator on Thai bypass road
A 4-metre eucalyptus log crashed into a Toyota Fortuner on the Pran Buri-Phetchaburi bypass road today, February 28, causing significant damage and sparking safety concerns about unsecured truck loads.

The freak accident, which could have been fatal, involved Sinat Rungrueang, the subdistrict mayor of Mueang district in Ratchaburi, who narrowly escaped injury.

The incident occurred just before the Cha-am interchange in Phetchaburi province while Sinat was returning from a business trip in Chumphon province with four other passengers. As they were driving along the busy highway, surrounded by closely packed vehicles, disaster struck without warning.

Sinat recounted the terrifying moment, explaining that the log suddenly appeared on the road.

“Several cars were moving closely together. Out of nowhere, a eucalyptus log about 4 metres long, with nails embedded at one end, came into view.”

The log wasn’t visible until it had already struck the vehicle, sending shockwaves through the SUV.

The impact smashed into the radiator of the Fortuner, causing substantial damage and forcing Sinat to pull over immediately.

The force of the collision was so strong that the car could no longer be driven. Fortunately, the log narrowly missed the windshield, which could have resulted in serious injuries or worse.

Other vehicles on the road swerved to avoid the rogue log, leading to chaotic scenes as drivers struggled to maintain control. It remains unclear how the log ended up on the busy highway. Sinat speculated that it may have fallen from a truck carrying construction materials or been thrown up by a vehicle ahead.

After the incident, Sinat expressed his concerns about road safety, particularly regarding the transport of heavy materials.

“This could have been a fatal accident. Drivers, especially those carrying logs or construction materials, must ensure their loads are securely fastened. This is not just about vehicle damage; it’s about saving lives.”

Local officials are investigating the incident and have urged witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to come forward to help identify the source of the log, reported KhaoSod.

Meanwhile, the damaged Fortuner was towed away for repairs, and no injuries were reported.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

