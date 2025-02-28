Phrae businessman found dead after going missing overnight

A 57 year old businessman was found dead beside a rural road in Mueang district, Phrae province, after mysteriously disappearing overnight. The shocking discovery sent shockwaves through the local community, but his family has ruled out foul play, citing natural causes.

The deceased, identified as Dao Lucksaratanchok, was the owner of a water business and a well-known figure in his neighbourhood.

His body was found lying face-down beside his Toyota pickup truck, licence plate บร 889 Phrae, along a road in Village 10, Ban Wiang subdistrict, Rong Kwang district.

Police Lieutenant Weerapat Wisai, Deputy Inspector of Rong Kwang Police Station, received the report at 7.20am on February 27 and immediately informed Police Colonel Tharadol Hemmaphat, the station chief.

Police arrived at the scene to find no signs of struggle, ruling out any criminal involvement.

Dao was last seen leaving his home in Ban Tonkhrai, Village 5, Chor Hae subdistrict, Mueang district, around 1pm on February 26.

According to his wife, Kamolwan, he was heading to Ban Wiang, Rong Kwang subdistrict to attend to business matters. When he failed to return home by nightfall, his worried family launched a search, which continued through the night.

The tragic discovery was made by a local villager who stumbled upon Dao’s body early yesterday, February 27. News of his death spread quickly, drawing a crowd of shocked neighbours and curious onlookers.

Police conducted a thorough investigation at the scene, collecting evidence and photographing the area. The body was later transported to Rong Kwang Hospital for a detailed autopsy.

According to the attending doctor, the cause of death was determined to be heart failure, consistent with natural causes.

With no evidence of foul play and no suspicions raised by the family, authorities concluded that the businessman likely suffered a heart attack while exiting his vehicle.

His body was released to his family, who have begun preparations for traditional funeral rites, reported KhaoSod.