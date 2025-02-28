Drunk Russian man caught in Rayong for drinking beer without paying

A Thai food vendor in the eastern province of Rayong called the police to arrest a Russian man for drinking beer at her stall without paying and attempting to give away her beer to others for free.

The owner of the som tum stall on Road 4006, 35 year old Yupaporn, called Mueang Rayong Police Station to her shop yesterday, February 27. She stated that the Russian man took a bottle of beer from her fridge and drank it without paying.

According to Yupaporn, the foreign man then joined a group of men near her shop and drank alcohol with them. He later returned to her stall to get more beer for the group but she refused because he was unable to pay.

Yupaporn said the foreigner approached her closely during the argument, making her fearful. She was worried that he might harm her and wanted the police to arrest him.

Upon arrival, officers found the Russian national intoxicated and were unable to communicate with him due to the language barrier.

The Russian man then used a translation application on his phone to speak with the police. He introduced himself as 53 year old Mark. He claimed that he was a retired police officer in Russia and moved to Thailand to live with his Thai wife at a rented house on Suchada Beach.

Mark stated that his wife abandoned him, leaving him distressed. As a result, he decided to walk over 3 kilometres from his home before arriving at the restaurant.

Mark insisted that he had money to pay for the beer and also wanted to buy drinks for the group of men gathered near the stall. However, the vendor refused to let him take more beer, leading to an argument. He emphasised that he had no intention of harming the Thai woman.

As the Russian national was still drunk, police escorted him to the station to rest and planned to question him again once he sobered up. It has not been reported whether the som tum vendor has since received payment for the beer.