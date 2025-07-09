Fire-breathing car stirs outrage after footpath drive in Chon Buri

A Thai man faced a fine after driving a fire-breathing sedan along a footpath beside Bang Saen Beach in Chon Buri.

The annual car race, the Bangsaen Grand Prix (BGP), was held in Chon Buri from July 2 to 6. The event attracted both local and foreign visitors, as well as racing car owners who gathered in the province for the occasion.

Controversy erupted on the final day of the event on Sunday, July 6, after a yellow fire-breathing sedan was captured in several TikTok videos being driven along a footpath beside Bang Saen Beach. The car moved slowly, with flames visibly sparking from its engine bay.

The footpath at Bang Saen Beach is unusually wide to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists. However, motorcycles and cars are strictly prohibited from travelling on it.

Both locals and netizens condemned the driver for violating traffic laws and expressed concerns about the potential fire hazard, as there were numerous street food stalls, umbrellas, and coconut trees with low-hanging fronds along the path.

Some critics also directed their frustration at the BGP organisers, accusing them of irresponsibly allowing modified racing cars to operate in public spaces, potentially endangering pedestrians and other road users.

Amarin TV later clarified that the yellow car in question was not connected to the BGP. Officers from Saen Suk Police Station stated they would summon the driver for questioning and pursue legal action.

Facebook page R4 Racing Channel later provided an update, stating that the car owner already turned himself in to police and paid a fine for the offence.

According to the page, the car owner runs a garage that specialises in car repairs and modifications. He brought the modified vehicle to Bang Saen to showcase at an event held on the beach.

The vehicle was reportedly intended to be parked on the footpath during the event. In the viral video, the car was being driven out of the event space en route to be loaded onto a tow truck for transport. However, the page did not specify the exact charges or the amount of the fine paid.