Fishing boat nets 4 tonnes of shrimp off Phang Nga coast

Photo courtesy of Sanook

A fishing boat’s single catch netted an astonishing 4 tonnes of shrimp, worth nearly 1 million baht, off the coast of Phang Nga. The catch highlights the rich marine life in the area, following a recent conservation period.

Officers from the Krabi Provincial Fisheries Office inspected the commercial fishing vessel, S. Phet Samut 11, upon its return to the Sai Thai commercial fishing port in Krabi. Officials discovered an exceptional haul of shrimp, prompting further inquiries. The crew revealed that they had captured over 4,000 kilogrammes of white shrimp near Koh Yao in Phang Nga province, valued at upwards of 800,000 baht. Workers promptly began sorting the shrimp by size for immediate sale in the market.

The fishing expedition began yesterday, with the crew setting out in their cast net fishing boat. By the evening, they had laid their nets and managed to catch an impressive 4 tonnes of shrimp in a single haul. Crew members likened the catch to winning the lottery, underscoring the abundance of marine resources in Phang Nga Bay. This bay spans three provinces—Krabi, Phang Nga, and Phuket—and is known for its conservation efforts, including a three-month closure for spawning season from April 1 to June 30.

One crew member reflected on the sheer volume of the catch.

“It felt like hitting the jackpot.”

This significant haul demonstrates the effectiveness of the conservation measures in place, which aim to protect marine life during crucial breeding periods.

The Phang Nga Bay area has long been recognised for its biodiversity and is a vital habitat for numerous marine species. Conservation efforts, such as the seasonal closure, have been implemented to ensure the sustainability of these resources. This recent catch serves as a testament to the success of these initiatives, providing a hopeful outlook for the future of local fisheries.

A local fisherman highlighted the area’s reputation for rich marine life.

“The sea in Phang Nga Bay is incredibly fertile.”

Sustainable fishing

The Fisheries Office continues to monitor fishing activities closely, ensuring that regulations are followed to protect the marine ecosystem. This includes regular inspections and checks on fishing practices to prevent overfishing and ensure sustainable use of marine resources.

The impressive catch has brought a wave of excitement to the local fishing community, with many expressing hope for similar successes in the future. The financial boost from such a haul is significant, particularly in challenging economic times, providing much-needed income for the fishermen and their families, reported Sanook.

“We hope to see more catches like this in the future.”