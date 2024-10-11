Thai TV host pulled from shows amid iCon Group scandal
Popular television host Kan Kantathavorn has been suspended from all Workpoint Entertainment programmes as the investigation into his alleged involvement with the controversial The iCon Group heats up.
The company swiftly announced yesterday, October 10, that Kan would be removed from hosting duties with immediate effect until his ties with the scandal-plagued business are cleared up.
Kan, in a bid to clear his name, took to Facebook to reveal that he had offered to step down from his role as a presenter on all shows.
“I’ve already offered to end my role as host and moderator of all television programmes.”
At the centre of the storm is The iCon Group, an e-commerce giant known for hiring celebrities to endorse its products. However, the company was quick to defend its ambassadors, stating that Kan, alongside Yuranunt Pamornmontri and Peechaya Wattanamontree, are neither shareholders in the company nor executives authorised to act on behalf of the firm.
They clarified that these stars only assist with marketing efforts, while Pakorn Chatborirak and Pakorn Lam serve as brand ambassadors.
The scandal erupted after 80 investors lodged complaints with the police, accusing The iCon Group of duping them out of a staggering 31 million baht. These investors claim they were lured in by a business course and then persuaded to invest as dealers, with the promise of lucrative returns that never materialised, reported Thai PBS World.
With a police investigation underway, Kan’s future in television hangs in the balance.
ORIGINAL STORY: Beauty & the bleak: Cops probe iCon brand in ugly Ponzi scandal
Royal Thai Police (RTP) officers are investigating the renowned beauty product and food supplement company THE iCon Group, along with the famous Thai celebrities associated with it, following the bankruptcy of its selling agents and the tragic suicides of some individuals linked to its alleged Ponzi scheme.