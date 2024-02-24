Drunken argument leads to violence on Pattaya Beach

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A domestic argument between a couple turned violent on the Pattaya beachfront, shocking onlookers on Wednesday evening, February 21.

Responding promptly to distress signals, authorities and rescue teams discovered a 53 year old Thai man, Sommai, gravely injured and bleeding profusely near a trash receptacle, the aftermath of a fiery altercation with his spouse. Concerned bystanders had congregated around him, offering support as he awaited aid. Sommai was swiftly transported to Pattaya City Hospital in Soi Buakhao for urgent medical intervention.

Eyewitnesses vividly recounted the sequence of events, detailing how the dispute erupted when Sommai, inebriated and reclined on the sandy shore, was stirred by his wife’s attempts to rouse him. What ensued was a torrent of heated exchanges that rapidly spiralled out of control, reaching a crescendo when his wife shoved him forcefully, propelling him into the garbage bin and causing severe head injuries, reported Pattaya Mail.

In a moment of sheer frustration, she bolted from the scene before authorities could intervene.

In related news, a domestic quarrel escalated into violence on January 23 in Sri Racha, Chon Buri. The incident took place at a workers’ camp and involved a vicious stabbing of a woman, allegedly by her partner. The woman, a 25 year old Burmese national, was reportedly stabbed in the left shoulder during the alarming incident, which occurred around half past noon. Following the violent episode, the alleged attacker, a 29 year old man, fled the scene.

In other news, a drunken wife allegedly stabbed her 32 year old husband with a knife in Pattaya on January 8. The incident, reported to the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya rescue centre at 9.16pm, took place at a rental home opposite Soi Khao Makok, in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung. Upon arrival, rescue workers found the injured man had already been moved by his mother. He sustained a deep wound to his back and was given emergency first aid before being rushed to the hospital.