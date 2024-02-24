Moroccan arrested for murder of Austrian DJ on Koh Pha-ngan

Photo courtesy of The Nation

A Moroccan national was arrested for the murder of an Austrian DJ on Koh Pha-ngan yesterday.

The suspect, 37 year old Anas Rakib stands accused in connection with the brutal murder of Austrian DJ Max Hartl in Surat Thani province.

Hartl’s lifeless body was discovered on Thursday, February 22, a grim sight beside a quiet roadside, his features marred by severe blunt force trauma. Eyewitnesses pointed fingers at Rakib, alleging he was the last individual seen with the victim before his untimely demise. The suspect’s identity emerged swiftly, casting a shadow of suspicion over what had once been a friendship between him and the 42 year old DJ.

Hartl’s grieving sister, Martina Shelley, revealed to authorities that her brother had spent years spinning tunes at a local food joint, his vibrant presence a fixture on the island’s nightlife scene. However, beneath the surface of revelry, lies a tale of potential discord and disagreement, hinted at by Shelley’s suspicions of a fatal altercation amongst Hartl and his circle of friends, reported The Nation.

Deputy Chief of Surat Thani police, Police Colonel Sirichai Suksart, revealed chilling details emerging from Rakib’s interrogation. Rakib admitted to a quarrel with Hartl, culminating in a shocking confession. As the truth unfolded, it became clear that what began as a night of camaraderie had escalated into a deadly confrontation.

